Nigerian Chef Damilola Adeparusi Completes 120-Hour Cooking Marathon

Nigerian chef Damilola Adeparusi has completed her 120-hour cooking marathon, as announced on her Twitter page in the early hours of Wednesday. She expressed her gratitude to everyone who supported her emotionally, financially, physically, and spiritually, acknowledging that their support played a crucial role in her achievement.

However, it is important to note that the Guinness World Records (GWR) has yet to officially acknowledge her attempt to break the world cooking record. It remains unclear whether Chef Dami sought the organization’s approval before embarking on the marathon.

Interestingly, just hours before Adeparusi’s completion announcement, the GWR officially certified Hilda Baci as the current record holder for the longest cooking marathon by an individual. This development added another layer of significance to Adeparusi’s attempt.

Read also: Guinness World Records Officially Validates Hilda Baci’s Historic Cooking Marathon

Since commencing her cooking marathon on June 9, Adeparusi has become a viral sensation, attracting both commendation and criticism on social media. Some users praised her courage, while others accused her of attempting to undermine Baci’s record of 93 hours.

The actress Ruth Kadiri took a swipe at Adeparusi for not waiting for Baci’s achievement to settle, while filmmaker Ugezu J. Ugezu described her attempt as “an act of wickedness.”

On the other hand, the first lady of Ekiti state, Yemi Oyebanji, applauded Chef Dami for her determination and courage, considering her efforts as a show of resilience. Additionally, Abayomi Fashina, the vice-chancellor of Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), paid a visit to the chef on Tuesday to demonstrate his support.

As Chef Dami’s cooking marathon concludes, the anticipation lingers as to whether her attempt will be recognized by the Guinness World Records.

