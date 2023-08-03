Lizzo Responds to Allegations of Sexual Harassment from Tour Dancers

Following the recent allegations of sexual harassment made by three of her tour dancers, singer Lizzo has responded to the claims, referring to them as “sensationalized stories.” In a lengthy statement shared on social media, Lizzo expressed her deep disappointment over the situation and addressed the allegations made against her.

Lizzo stated that the past few days have been extremely difficult and overwhelming for her. She emphasized that her work ethic, morals, and respectfulness have been questioned, and her character has been criticized due to the allegations. However, she felt compelled to speak out because the allegations made against her are false and unbelievable.

The lawsuit, filed by the dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, alleges that Lizzo sexually harassed them and created a hostile work environment through sexual, racial, and religious harassment in incidents that occurred between 2021 and 2023.

In her response, Lizzo clarified that it was never her intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or undervalued as part of the team.

The lawsuit contains several claims, including allegations that Lizzo pressured a dancer to touch a nude performer at a club and forced several dancers to endure an “excruciating” 12-hour audition. The lawsuit also mentions Lizzo’s dance captain, Shirlene Quigley, pushing her Christian beliefs on performers and denigrating those who had premarital sex. It also accuses Quigley of simulating oral sex, discussing performers’ virginity, and oversharing personal sexual details.

Furthermore, the dancers alleged experiencing racial harassment from Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc management, who treated Black members of the dance team differently from others.

The lawsuit also described an incident at a club called Bananenbar, where Lizzo allegedly pressured a dancer to touch a nude performer and engaged in other explicit activities.

Despite Lizzo’s denial of the allegations, the dancers, alongside their lawyer Ron Zambrano, appeared on CNN This Morning and stood by their claims, refuting Lizzo’s statements. Davis, one of the dancers, expressed her disappointment with Lizzo’s response and reaffirmed the veracity of the allegations.

As the situation unfolds, the public awaits further developments in this legal dispute.