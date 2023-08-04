Elevator Tragedy: Sanwo-Olu’s Wife Says Doctor’s Death Was a Spiritual Attack; Governor Fintiri’s Appointment of 47 Media Aides Sparks Criticism Amidst State’s High Poverty Rate | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Elevator Tragedy: Sanwo-Olu’s Wife Says Doctor’s Death Was a Spiritual Attack

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss

Elevator Tragedy: Sanwo-Olu’s Wife Says Doctor’s Death Was a Spiritual Attack

Netizens have been expressing strong reactions to a viral video featuring Lagos State First Lady, Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, where she made a controversial statement linking the tragic death of Dr. Vwaere Diaso in an elevator accident at General Hospital Odan, Lagos Island, to a purported “arrow fired into the health family.” The incident occurred as Diaso was on her way to receive food from a dispatch rider, and she was rushed to the emergency ward where she was later confirmed dead.

Following the tragic event, Diaso’s colleagues staged protests at the hospital premises, causing disruptions to regular activities. In solidarity, the Nigerian Medical Association, Lagos State Chapter Chairman, Dr. Benjamin Olowojebutu, and Secretary, Ismail Ajibowo, instructed all doctors working in the three government hospitals on Lagos Island to commence an indefinite strike.

In the widely circulated video, Mrs. Sanwo-Olu addressed the protesters and drew a connection between the elevator accident and a helicopter crash that had occurred in the state on the same day. She expressed her emotional distress by saying, “An arrow has been fired into the health family. The first of August is a day I will never forget. The same day a helicopter crashed, the same day a lift dropped down. How? How? How?”

However, the First Lady’s comments did not sit well with numerous aggrieved Twitter users, who criticized her for attributing the incident to metaphysical causes rather than addressing the apparent issue of poor elevator maintenance by the hospital management.

Twitter user @ceemancy stated, “Anything that can go wrong will go wrong and at the worst possible time… Murphy’s law. That’s why maintenance is very important.” This sentiment was echoed by @deesick, who remarked, “How? Negligence, nonchalance, carelessness. That’s how.”

Similarly, @DieuEmeka placed the blame squarely on the government, tweeting, “The how is simple nah. The government which her husband heads failed to maintain the lift. There was no arrow. It was simply a result of corruption and irresponsibility on the part of the government. That is what, why, and how.”

In response to the public outcry, the Lagos State Government has set up a panel of inquiry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident. The government has also promised to take appropriate action against anyone found responsible for negligence or wrongdoing.

As the controversy rages on, the incident serves as a stark reminder of the crucial importance of proper maintenance and safety protocols in public facilities, especially those related to healthcare. The tragic loss of Dr. Vwaere Diaso has ignited demands for greater accountability and responsible governance, as the medical community mourns the loss of a dedicated and promising professional.

Governor Fintiri’s Appointment of 47 Media Aides Sparks Criticism Amidst State’s High Poverty Rate

Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State has drawn significant criticism following his announcement of appointing 47 media aides. The governor shared the appointments on his official Twitter handle, stating that he is confident that the diverse and talented team will enhance communication efforts and public engagement, serving the people effectively.

The appointments came after the Adamawa State House of Assembly granted the governor approval to appoint 50 special advisers on June 6, 2023. Governor Fintiri had been relatively inactive since the inauguration dinner on May 29, following the loss of his cousin, Malama Laraba Mamman, in a tragic road accident while en route to his inauguration.

Among the appointed media aides are two Special Advisers, 10 Senior Special Assistants, 34 Special Assistants on Social Media and Content Creation, and one Special Assistant and Master of Ceremonies for Government Events.

However, the announcement sparked immediate outrage from netizens and the public, who raised concerns about the governor’s decision to appoint such a large number of media aides. Many questioned the rationale behind the appointments, especially considering the state’s high poverty rate.

According to the 2022 data from the National Bureau of Statistics, Adamawa has the 18th highest poverty rate in Nigeria, with approximately 3.44 million people living in poverty. With the state facing significant economic challenges and a large number of vulnerable citizens, the allocation of resources to such a substantial media team has been met with widespread criticism.

As the controversy continues to unfold, Governor Fintiri and his administration are likely to face mounting pressure to address the public’s concerns and provide clarity on the necessity and cost-effectiveness of the appointed media aides in a state grappling with poverty and socio-economic challenges.

NLC Threatens Nationwide Strike if FG Refuses to Withdraw Lawsuit

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has taken a decisive stance, issuing an ultimatum to the Federal Government, demanding the withdrawal of a lawsuit filed against the organized labour. The NLC has threatened to embark on a nationwide strike on August 14, 2023, should the government fail to comply with their demand.

The decision to issue the ultimatum was reached during the NLC’s National Executive Council meeting held in Abuja on Thursday. In an official statement signed by the National President, Joe Ajaero, and the National Secretary, Emanuel Ugboaja, the NLC accused the Ministry of Justice and the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) of acting as “anti-democracy” agents.

The union had previously suspended its protest following a meeting with President Bola Tinubu on Thursday. However, the NLC has now warned that it will initiate a nationwide total strike if labour leaders are summoned to Court by the government through the NICN.

The statement also highlighted some of the resolutions made during the meeting, which include committing to hold the government accountable on its assurances and governance in general. Additionally, the NLC has set a terminal date of August 19th, 2023, to resolve the issues concerning the Petroleum price hike, based on assurances from the President and the National Assembly.

The NLC’s ultimatum demands the immediate withdrawal of the “litigious terrorism” by the Federal Ministry of Justice before the end of work on Friday, the 11th of August, 2023. Failure to comply with this demand will result in a nationwide comprehensive strike commencing on Monday, August 14, 2023.

While commending the national leadership and state officers for effectively coordinating the protest, the NLC has called on all affiliates, state councils, and civil society allies to refrain from further action but to remain focused and vigilant.

The situation remains tense as the deadline looms, with the NLC emphasizing its commitment to stand united and resolute in its pursuit of workers’ rights and the welfare of the Nigerian people.

2023 Women’s World Cup: Africa Makes History as Three Teams Reach Knockout Stage

African teams at the 2023 Women’s World Cup have defied expectations and etched their names in the tournament’s history by making unprecedented strides. For the first time, three out of the four African sides secured spots in the knockouts, showcasing the continent’s growing presence and prowess in women’s football on the global stage.

Nigeria, South Africa, and Morocco showcased their resilience and determination, earning places in the tournament’s round of 16, while Zambia faced elimination after losing two of their initial matches.

The African teams faced a challenging start, failing to secure victories in their opening games in Australia and New Zealand. However, they bounced back strongly, ensuring they did not lose their last round of matches, a performance that proved sufficient to secure their places in the next phase of the football showpiece.

Notably, Nigeria’s Super Falcons led the way as the first African team to advance to the Women’s World Cup knockout phase. Under the guidance of Coach Randy Waldrum, the Super Falcons garnered five points in their group, drawing with Canada and Ireland and achieving a win over co-hosts Australia, securing a runner-up position.

Following Nigeria’s qualification, South Africa’s Banyana Banyana achieved a historic moment by clinching their first-ever World Cup victory. They secured a spot in the round of 16 with a late goal that led to a crucial win against Italy in their last Group E game. The South African champions will now face the Netherlands, winners of Group E, in their pursuit of a place in the quarter-finals.

The debutants, Morocco, showed remarkable resilience after facing a 6-0 defeat against Germany in their opening match. Undeterred, they rallied to claim victories against South Korea and high-flying Colombia, earning them a place in the next phase of the tournament. Their historic feat as the first Arab team to feature in the Women’s World Cup sets the stage for an exciting matchup against France.

With the knockout stage on the horizon, African teams, along with their passionate fans on the continent, are celebrating this “explosion of joy” as they continue to make their mark and challenge the status quo on the global football stage.

Ganduje Elected as APC National Chairman, Basiru Secretary

In a significant development, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has chosen Abdullahi Ganduje, the former governor of Kano, as the new national chairman of the party. The election took place during the 12th NEC meeting at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton in Abuja. Ajibola Basiru, the former Senate spokesperson, was also elected as the party’s national secretary.

Prominent party leaders, including President Bola Tinubu and Vice-President Kashim Shettima, were present at the meeting. Additionally, members of the progressive governors’ forum (PGF) and the national assembly were in attendance.

While immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari and former Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo were unable to attend due to prior commitments, Bisi Akande, the party’s first national chairman, was present in the hall.

During his acceptance speech, Abdullahi Ganduje pledged to strengthen internal democracy within the APC, emphasizing the importance of fostering inclusivity and transparency within the party’s decision-making processes.

The party had earlier convened its national caucus meeting on Wednesday, where key discussions and preparations were made for the subsequent NEC meeting.

In July, Abdullahi Adamu and Iyiola Omisore resigned from their positions as the party’s national chairman and national secretary, respectively, paving the way for the new leadership to be elected.

As the APC moves forward under the guidance of its new national chairman and secretary, the party aims to consolidate its internal structures, maintain unity, and strategize for upcoming political challenges and opportunities on the national stage.