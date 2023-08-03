New APC National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje Says He’ll Hit the Ground Running

The newly appointed National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje says he will hit the ground running to ensure the victory of the ruling party in the upcoming governorship polls in Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa.

Ganduje made this pledge during his acceptance speech after emerging as the APC’s new chairman at the 12th APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting held in Abuja at the Congress Hall of Transcorp Hilton.

Addressing party leaders, Ganduje thanked President Bola Tinubu for his support and reassured them that internal democracy would be upheld during his tenure. The former Kano State governor pledged to implement a scientific register of party members and emphasized that election management and conflict resolution would receive utmost attention.

Ganduje promised to create a level playing field for all party members during party primaries, ensuring that the process is fair and transparent. He expressed his determination to hit the ground running, working tirelessly to secure victories for the APC in the forthcoming off-season governorship elections in Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa.

The APC is gearing up for governorship polls in eight states, including Kogi, Imo, and Bayelsa, following past litigations and court judgments. The party had previously emerged victorious in the presidential poll and secured 16 state governorship polls earlier this year, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) won 10, the Labour Party (LP) secured one state, and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) also claimed a state.

For the upcoming November 11, 2023 governorship election in Kogi, the APC is fielding a former Auditor General of Local Government in the state, Usman Ododo. In Bayelsa, the party’s candidate is the immediate past Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, while incumbent Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, seeks re-election for a second term.

It is worth noting that during the March 18, 2023 governorship election, the APC faced defeat, as NNPP’s Yusuf Kabir, an ally of NNPP presidential candidate Rabiu Kwankwaso, secured victory over Ganduje’s candidate, Nasir Gawuna. The APC aims to learn from these experiences and rally for success in the upcoming elections, working together to secure wins and strengthen the party’s position in various states.