[The Music Blog] Here is a 5-track ‘Letters From Home’ playlist from us to Buhari

As Nigerians continue to fawn over the details of President Muhammadu Buhari‘s absence, a familiar sense of nostalgia from the late President Yar’Adua’s passing in 2010 after a long time away from office washes over the country. Though President Muhammadu Buhari is said to merely be resting in the UK, the shrouded mystery around his actual state of health keeps a certain degree of volatile tension in the air. But since the president’s second medical trip after arriving from a 2-month long holiday in May, there have been occasional times where he’d reach out to Nigerians. To get some word back to his excellency, we have curated this 5-track playlist titled “Letters From Home” with the following tracks.

“Dodo” – Davido

Davido’s 2015 high-life cult classic details a shady relationship full of lies. While close sources to the presidency have repeatedly reported that President Buhari is of sound health, the refusal of the president to return to rule of a federal republic he swore to protect is questionable to say the least. Propaganda theorists who have suggested the reports are nothing but dodo, insisting there may be some on-going foul play in the President’s continued absence may be onto something.

“Area (Motherland)” – Sound Sultan

‘Make you no forget Area o’, Sound Sultan croons on this acoustic lullaby, where he insists there is no place like home because responsibilities await. This is almost reminiscent of the clamour for President Buhari’s return or resignation, because a people needs its leader. Like Sound Sultan, wishing he could reach out to a far away friend, many Nigerians also wish they could reach out to the president directly to air their grievances.

“Hello” – Adele

No doubt, there is no defending a president’s absence for over two months from his seat of office, but one must also wonder if the President Buhari may have simply absconded from his frustrations with Nigeria. Nigeria’s problems have often been referred to as cyclical, but I like to think of them like a pile of tangled cassette tape film. The task of untangling is doubly difficult because care must also be taken not to break the thin film, or scratch off the brown coating where the audio is embedded. The initial acceptance of President Buhari came as a result of public arrests and prosecution of alleged thieving public officials— one of the core campaign promises of the presidency. However as court cases lingered and convictions failed to happen, a bigger problem with Nigeria’s deeply rotten justice system became apparent. Should we then blame an old man from giving up? From all us on the side President Buhari gave up on, #IssaHello.

“4 Instance” – 2face Idibia

This classic off 2face‘s Grass To Grace album remains the truest testament to what it means to be a Nigerian. In a country where citizens are forced to contend with the forces of their own circumstance by providing daily amenities like power, security and social welfare for themselves it becomes impossible for everyday Nigerians not to imagine themselves at the top of the highest office in the country. Even more so, especially when the official the country near-unanimously elected to the needful has gone M.I.A on his duties and his people.

“Awe” – Asa

Asa’s forgotten debut album gem, “Awe” is an inquisition into the whereabouts of a man, who seemingly took off to avoid the clusterfuck of chaos and confusion he has created in his wake. Sound familiar?