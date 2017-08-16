[The Church Blog] 8000 Deacons and Deaconesses, 5000 graduands, 106 babies | All the numbers that mattered at RCCG Convention #Hallelujah

The 65th Annual convention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God which started on the 7th August, 2017 finally came to an end on Sunday, 13th august 2017 with a thanksgiving service. But, the one-week long convention did not just end without the several healings, miracles and encounters with the word of God.

In a previous post, we expressed our enthusiasm towards numbers from the Convention; being one of the major highlights of the annual convention.

Over 8000 is the number of deacons and deaconesses ordained as the Holy Ghost Convention kicked off in style on Monday, August 7. Ordination as a Deacon or Deaconess in RCCG is the first step up the ladder towards being a full time Pastor.

Over 2000 Assistant Pastors were ordained on the second day of the Convention.

Over 5000 students graduated from the RCCG Bible School during the Redeeemed Christian Bible College Graduation that held on the 9th of August. The RCCG Bible School was established to provide quality Christian education, to men and women of God who will study the promises of the Old Testament and the fulfillment in Christ of the New Testament, thus learn to see the Biblical view of man created in the image of God, boldly live Christ’s message in all they say and do and will be Christ’s Ambassadors to populate His Kingdom.

106 number of births were recorded during the one-week long Convention. 60 boys and 46 girls. I guess the boys won it this time.

1039 Pastors were ordained during the thanksgiving service to commemorate the end of the convention.