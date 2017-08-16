I consulted Adeboye before contesting with Buhari – Osinbajo

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said he consulted the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye before accepting to run as Vice President.

Osinbajo said this at the public presentation of a book, ‘Pastor E. A. Adeboye: His Life and Calling’, at Redemption Camp.

The connection:

The Vice President was a pastor in one of the RCCG churches before his foray into politics.

What he said:

Those two persons are my wife and daddy (Adeboye).

Over the years, daddy had been instrumental to my spiritual growth. Just like Baba Obasanjo said earlier, I consulted daddy and he gave me the go-ahead to accept the vice-president position. Before then I was not a politician.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo also spoke:

He was told not to disclose the visit in an attempt to surprise the cleric.

Pastor Adeboye has touched more lives than politicians whose job it is.

What Obasanjo said:

As politicians, we are supposed to touch lives, but, for Pastor Adeboye, he has touched more lives than politicians.

He has been a man of God with a difference, whom I benefited from personally when I was consulting to contest the 1999 election.

I was told not to reveal my coming here by Mummy (Adeboye’s wife). How can I come to you without calling you? But, that was the instruction.

Until I am in this hall, I never see anything about this programme. That means we have committed sins by keeping this secret from you and we seek for forgiveness from you and I am sure we have been forgiven.”