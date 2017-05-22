The Big 5: These are the stories you should monitor today

These are the top five stories you should be monitoring today.

1. Drake sweeps 13 awards at the 2017 Billboard Music Awards | Here is the full list of winners

The 2017 Billboard Music Awards has come and gone but Hotline Bling rapper Drake has set a record that may not be forgotten in a while.

2. Recruitment: Nigerian Army announces date for screening

The Nigerian Army, through the Chief of Administration, Major-General I. M. Alkali, has announced its zonal screening for the 76th regular recruitment intake for trades/non-trades men and women.

3. We haven’t started dealing with Nigeria’s disease – Okorocha

The Imo Governor, Rochas Okorocha, has called for partnership with Northern Nigeria, in order that education be transferred to the North and farmers transferred to Southern Nigeria.

4. Politicians go extra lengths to ensure Buhari’s death – Media Aide

President Muhammadu Buhari’s Personal Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, on Sunday, alleged that some Nigerian politicians travelled to Niger Republic and India among other countries to hire marabouts, pastors and bishops to ensure the President dies.

5. ‘No shop must be open in Nnewi on May 30’ – Nnamdi Kanu allegedly orders (WATCH

In celebration of fallen Biafran heroes, supporters gathered the Central Church Nnewi, asking that their members close their shops to join the celebration taking place on May 30.