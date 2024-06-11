Jägermeister and Santa Cruz Partner to Launch Limited Edition Iconic Skateboard

Jägermeister, in partnership with the iconic US label Santa Cruz, has launched a limited three-piece skateboard and fashion capsule collection. At the heart of the collaboration is the re-issue of the 1990s-designed cult skateboard which Jeff Kendall, CEO of Santa Cruz and legendary American skateboarder, designed out of love for Jägermeister — the “Kendall Deck.”

Originally one of Santa Cruz Skateboards’ most successful designs, the nostalgic retro design of the Kendall Deck board features Jägermeister’s symbolic deer — a fusion of two brands synonymous with authenticity, creative expressions, and non-conformity to norms.

“Freedom, authenticity, tradition – and a dash of rebellion. Those are the values that unite our brands and skateboarding,” says Jeff Kendall, CEO Santa Cruz Skateboards.

Speaking about the collaboration, Sven Schindler, Head of Global Brand & Digital Marketing at Mast-Jägermeister SE, said, “With Jeff Kendall, we have the consummate skating professional by our side. He’s a long-time fan of the Jägermeister brand, and the board he designed on a whim over 30 years ago is something we can now revive and reissue together.”

“With these limited-edition pieces, we want to inspire both fashion and skate enthusiasts alike. The limited pieces collection will be available starting from June 20, 2024, in selected Jägermeister online shops and directly at Santa Cruz,” he added.

Following the launch of the limited-edition pieces, Jägermeister has extended its campaign to skateboarding communities in other countries and regions. In Nigeria, the brand has hinted at a partnership to celebrate the youthful defiance and authenticity of the skateboarding community through branded merchandise and a skateboarding competition where top local skaters will showcase their skills. Winners of the competition stand a chance to win the exclusive skateboard and fashion pieces amongst other prizes.

The Jägermeister x Santa Cruz collaboration is a testament to the power of blending tradition with modernity, creating pieces that not only honour the past but also inspire future generations of skaters and fashion enthusiasts. This partnership underscores both brands’ commitment to pushing boundaries and fostering a spirit of bold creativity and authenticity.

-ENDS-

About Jägermeister

Today’s famous premium herbal liqueur was launched 80 years ago by Curt Mast. The recipe of 56 herbs, blossoms and roots has remained unchanged to this day. Traditionally, Jägermeister is produced exclusively in the small town of Wolfenbüttel in

northern Germany. Bottling takes place at plants in Wolfenbüttel-Linden and Kamenz in Saxony. From here, the herbal liqueur in the distinctive bottle is exported to more than 150 countries worldwide. The family-owned company employs around 1,000 people worldwide. Since 2020, the brand portfolio now also includes Teremana, the tequila brand founded by Hollywood actor and entrepreneur Dwayne Johnson, and GIN SUL, which is produced in Hamburg-Altona.

About Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz Skateboards, based in Santa Cruz, California, was founded in 1973 by then-owners Richard Novak, Doug Haut and Jay Shuirman, who also founded NHS, Inc. Santa Cruz Skateboards has long been revered as one of the premier skateboard companies that have also demonstrated their continuity and resilience over the years. The company has been a driver and innovator in the skateboard and skateboarding space. NHS celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2023.