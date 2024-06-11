Temi Otedola Puts Africa on the Map by Becoming First African Face of L’Oreal Paris

Temi Otedola for L'Oreal Paris campaign

Temi Otedola, an entrepreneur, actress, fashion enthusiast and daughter of billionaire business tycoon Femi Otedola, became the talk of the continent when she snagged the title of the First African Digital Ambassador of the famous cosmetics brand, L’Oreal.

Temi Otedola took to her social media to announce the incredible feat, posting a picture of her holding a luscious red lipstick.

“I still don’t believe I’m typing this, but I’m so excited to announce that I am the first ever African Digital Ambassador for L’Oreal Paris. I’m truly honoured to be the first Nigerian representing L’Oreal across Africa and on a global stage. This has been the hardest secret to keep for the last six months,” she said.

“I’m so excited to share L’Oreal’s iconic products and equally iconic brand with all of you. To me, the L’Oreal woman is empathetic, unapologetic and, of course, infallible. She’s worth it! I still remember playing with my mom’s L’Oreal lipstick and mascara, so this is a REAL dream come true.”

The actress shared some behind-the-scenes images of her photoshoot with the luxurious cosmetic brand.

