JAMB announces new date for 2020 post-UTME screening | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has announced that the 2020/2021 post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (post-UTME) screening will commence in Nigeria’s higher institutions on September 7.

Following a meeting between the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board and Vice-Chancellors, Rectors, and Provosts of tertiary institutions on Monday, the agreement was reached that the screening would now hold between September 7 and November 18.

Registrar of JAMB, Prof Is-haq Oloyede, who made the announcement, said the change in the date would allow students partaking in the 2020 O’ level examinations (WASSCE, NECO and NABTEB) to participate in the screening.

“For those (institutions) who want to take post-UTME, that cannot be earlier than the 7th of September and it will be held twice – September 7 to October 4, and then it will be held for the second time on the 18 November to mop up those who are taking their school certificate examination,” Oloyede added.

Kano Sharia Court sentences musician to death over blasphemy in song

A Sharia Court in Kano State has sentenced musician, Yahaya Sharif Aminu, to death by hanging for one of his songs which was termed as blasphemous against Prophet Muhammad.

Aminu was arrested after a protest by Muslims and was sentenced on Monday by the presiding judge, Khadi Aliyu Muhammad Kani, who found him guilty.

The musician is reported by Sahara Reporters to be a member of the Islamic Tijjaniya sect and Faidha group.

FG directs civil servants on levels 12, 13 to resume

The Federal Government has approved the proposal by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 for civil servants on Grade Levels 12 and 13 as well as those on essential duties to resume full duties.

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi-Esan, informed civil servants on the new development in a circular titled, “Resumption of officers on Grade Levels 12 and 13 and those on essential duties” and dated August 10, 2020.

“Following Mr President’s approval of the recommendation of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, officers on Grade Levels 12 and 13, and those on essential services are hereby directed to be in the office every working day (Monday to Friday) with effect from Monday, August 10, 2020. Also, the officers and those affected by earlier circulars on resumption of duty are now to resume by 8 am and close by 4 pm daily,” Yemi-Esan wrote.

Burna Boy to release comic book “The Secret Flame” alongside anticipated new album

Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer, Damini Ebunoluwa also known as Burna Boy has consistently showcased innovative ways in publicizing his music and his art. It is no surprise everyone is eagerly anticipating the release of his album, “Twice As Tall” scheduled for the 14th of August. The self-proclaimed African Giant took to Twitter to announce that the album will be released alongside a comic book titled the “The Secret Flame.”

Putting out a comic book with the album that will help put this project in perspective “The Secret Flame” out 14/08 🔥🚀 pic.twitter.com/O5JzjhJHdJ — Burna Boy (@burnaboy) August 9, 2020

The “Twice as Tall” album features American Rapper and Entrepreneur, Sean John Combs, popularly known as Diddy as its Executive Producer and features artistes like Sauti Sol, Youssou N’dour, Chris Martins of Cold Play, Naughty by Nature, Stormzy.

NCDC confirms new 290 COVID-19 cases

290 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria; Lagos-82

Plateau-82

Oyo-19

FCT-18

Edo-16

Kaduna-15

Enugu-9

Ogun-9

Kano-8

Kwara-8

Cross River-5

Ondo-5

Rivers-5

Ekiti-4

Imo-3

Borno-2 46,867 confirmed

33,346 discharged

950 deaths pic.twitter.com/d5sjk0gRls — NCDC (@NCDCgov) August 10, 2020