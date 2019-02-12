Jubilate, fans of ‘Jenifa’s Diary,’ the show has now been renewed for a fifteenth season

The long-surviving comedy series Jenifa’s Diary has been renewed for a fifteen season which will be out soon, and this is news that fans of the show would be happy about. A spin-off from the 2008 Funke Akindele-led dramedy Jenifa, the show renewal was announced by Akindele on Instagram and from the post, you can tell that she’s excited as well.

Jenifa’s Diary sought to expand the Jenifa universe with more characters, juggling Nigeria and the UK as a location and an introduction of new themes. One enduring hallmark of the show is the fact it has stuck to appeal of the titular character Jenifa being an illiterate but a successful young woman, and her navigation through a world where she continually tries to fit in. Akindele will return as an executive producer on the show, but we are not sure if some of the characters will return.

Olayode Juliana, who starred as Toyosi, left the show in 2o16. Still, we have got (Adaku) Omotunde Adebowale David, (Sege) Folarin Falana aka Falz, (Kiki) Ugwu Lotachukwu, to name a few. No premiere date has been announced yet.