Just In: Avengers return, vow to resume “bloody” attacks

The Niger Delta Avengers (NDA) has announced that it would resume attacks on oil assets, suspending its ceasefire agreement with the Federal Government.

The group’s spokesman, Mudoch Agbinibo in a statement on Friday said “anyone or anything” on its path will not be spared.

He said unlike the 2016 attacks, this would be “brutish, brutal and bloody”.

“The Niger Delta Avengers are back and will not spare anything or anyone on our path to actualise a united and free Niger Delta.

“Our next line of operation will not be like the 2016 campaign, which we operated successfully without any casualties. This outing will be brutish, brutal and bloody, as we shall crush everything we meet on our path to completely put off the fires that burn to flair gas in our communities and cut every pipe that moves crude away from our region.

“We can assure you that every oil installation in our region will feel the warmth of the wrath of the Niger Delta Avengers,” it said.

“The intelligence unit of the NDA has gathered from our sources in the Nigerian government that the operatives of the said Reformed Niger Delta Avengers are some fraudsters from the Niger Delta region working with government functionaries like the office of the director general of DSS, office of the national security adviser and office of the minister of transport,” the statement read.

“To the elders of the Niger Delta, PANDEF, we warned you against the antics of the Nigerian government yet you requested a chance to broker a new vision for our people; we told you and the rest of the world that the Nigerian government is only interested in our oil wells and not our well being yet you told us the signs are different this time around.”