The Late 5: FG confirms 110 missing Dapchi schoolgirls , Presidency says Buhari cares less about re-election, and other top stories

These are the top five Nigerian stories that drove conversation today.

The Federal Government has said 110 students are missing from the Government Science and Technical College in Dapchi, Yobe State, after Boko Haram insurgents attacked the school.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, announced the figure after a meeting between a Federal Government delegation and representatives of key stakeholders, including the state government, the college, the parents, security agencies and Bursari Local Government, where Dapchi is situated, in Damaturu on Sunday.

He said the principal of the school confirmed that 906 students were present in school on the day of the attack, 110 of which are unaccounted for.

Troops have arrested a herdsman with a locally made bullet proof and cutlass at Chegba village in Logo Local Government Area of Benue.

Col. Aliyu Yusuf in a statement on Sunday said the suspect has been handed over to the police.

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose has said President Muhammadu Buhari does not have the know-how to be at the helm of the affairs.

In a statement issued by Lere Olayinka, his spokesman, the governor said the abduction of 105 pupils of Government Girls Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state and Nigeria’s regression in Transparency International’s perception of corruption report were further proof that the president should resign.

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says there is no need for data capturing while applying for renewal of driver’s licence.

Hyginus Omeje, the FRSC Lagos state sector commander told NAN in an interview on Saturday that the agency has departed from the old system long time ago.

“I want to use this opportunity to tell motorists that they can renew their licence without going through capture,” he said.

“The choice of coming to capture is yours, as long as we have your data base at the initial stage and it’s already in the system, you don’t really need to be captured any longer.”

The Presidency has said President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbaj0 care less about re-election in 2019.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Social Investment Programmes, Ismaeel Ahmed, said this at the weekend while briefing State House reporters on the achievements of the SIP.

He said Buhari and Osinbajo are more concerned about Nigerians and how to serve them.

And now, stories from around the world…

Former Zimbabwe president Robert Mugabe says his wife, Grace, cries daily over the harassment she receives, especially over her bogus doctorate degree.

Mugabe reportedly made the disclosure at a meeting with Moussa Faki Mahamat, African Union chairperson, during a courtesy call he made to the Mugabes at their Blue Roof Harare mansion.

The former leader also told Mahamat that he doesn’t feel safe and that his pension has not been paid by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

North Korea is willing to hold talks with the United States, South Korean President Moon Jae-In said in a statement Sunday.

The South Korean leader said he’d met with the North Korean delegation in Pyeongchang before the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympic Games, and told them that North Korea-US talks should happen “as soon as possible.”

Moon said the North Koreans indicated they were willing to talk with the US, and agreed that “the inter-Korean relationship and North Korea-US relationship should develop together.”

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto has called off an official trip to Washington to meet with President Donald Trump after a tense phone call brought the two leaders to a policy-driven standstill.

Peña Nieto was tentatively planning the trip for March, a White House official said, but the official confirmed to CNN that the trip was put on hold following the phone call, which took place on February 20.

According to The Washington Post, officials from both countries told the paper that Peña Nieto “called off the plan after Trump would not agree to publicly affirm Mexico’s position that it would not fund construction of a border wall.”

China’s governing Communist Party has proposed removing a clause in the constitution which limits presidencies to two five-year terms.

The move would allow the current President Xi Jinping to remain as leader after he is due to step down.

There had been widespread speculation that Mr Xi would seek to extend his presidency beyond 2023.

Air strikes by the Syrian government on a rebel-held enclave have continued despite a ceasefire resolution passed by the UN Security Council on Friday.

Hundreds of people have died in a week of bombardment of the Eastern Ghouta enclave near the capital, Damascus.

The latest attacks include a ground offensive that began hours after the UN urged a 30-day truce “without delay”.

On Sunday, France and Germany called on Russia to put pressure on the Syrian government to honour the ceasefire.