Entertainment Roundup: R. Kelly evicted from Atlanta home over unpaid rent | More stories

It’s another Monday and here are the biggest stories that made the rounds in entertainment while the weekend flew by.

Wizkid reply’s fan trolling Davido

The new found love between starboy Wizkid and Davido seems to be waxing stronger as the day passes by. Wizkid recently replied a fan who tried to troll Davido.

A follower of Davido on Twitter attempted to compare the singers but they would have none of it.

The fan tweeted, “Be living, loving and laughing while @wizkidayo another hit on Monday by 1 PM Nigerian time!”

Davido then replied, “Lmao baba go and sleep this is so last year.. and yea I’m sure the world knows by now say me I no get problem wen it comes to HITS!.”

Lmao baba go and sleep this is so last year 😝😅.. and yea I’m sure the world knows by now say me I no get problem wen it comes to HITS! 😂 https://t.co/0IBb9A9Ecu — Davido (@iam_Davido) February 22, 2018

Wizkid then replied Davido a very assuring tweet “forget dem Obo !” he tweeted.

Bovi says he would rather stay jobless than have a regular job

Comedian Bovi has said he would rather be jobless than have a regular white collar job. The comedian posted a video of people stuck in traffic while returning from and stated that he would rather be jobless than live such life.

Jim Iyke admits being a terrible singer

Actor Jim Iyke has admitted he was a terrible singer. The actor had released a couple of songs in 2009.

In a recent interview, Iyke said he ventured into music to have an idea of how things work in that sector after conquering the movie industry.

“My music career is non-existent. My mentor in business once told me that the biggest investment you can ever have is yourself; don’t ever go into a venture that you don’t understand. I was interested in music and like everything else that I have foresight for, I saw where the career was going.

“I knew I did not know how to sing but I wanted to invest in the business, so I decided to try my luck. I did it so that no one would ever tell me that I did not try or I do not know anything about music. It is just like fashion, I know everything about that sector; there is nothing I do not know about real estate as well.”

Olamide releases visuals for ‘Science Student’

Olamide has released the video to his controversial single ‘Science Student’. The song which was Olamide’s first single in 2018, became a subject of discussion with many claiming it promotes drug abuse.

Olamide however said the song’s message is to stop drug abuse. The video which was shot Unlimited LA, featured Dance queen, Kaffy.

Watch;

R. Kelly evicted from Atlanta home over unpaid rent

American musician, producer and songwriter Robert Sylvester Kelly, popularly known as R. Kelly has been evicted from his Atlanta home due to unpaid rent.

The R’n’B Legend reportedly owes more than $31,000.

R. Kelly’s eviction from his houses, however, does not involve or include any criminal record. He was evicted for his inability to renew his rent.

According to reports that made rounds last year, the R&B singer held 19-year-old Joycelyn Savage against her will and was running a ‘cult’ of kept women in his various properties.