City clinch Carabao Cup, Kano Pillars top the NPFL log and Stokes return for England

Manchester City put their disappointing loss to Wigan Athletic in the Emirate FA Cup behind them as they clinched the Carabao Cup dominating Arsenal in the final. Sergio Kun Aguero put the Cityzens ahead in the 18th minute after chasing a long ball from goalkeeper Claudio Bravo. It was a well-taken goal which saw the Argentine burst towards goal with pace and lifting the ball from the edge of the box over David Ospina in goal for Arsenal. City took a 1 nil lead into halftime. Captain Vincent Kompany extended the lead for Man City after an Ilkay Gundogan’s effort deflected off his left foot in the 58th minute. What was meant to be a final was now looking like a practice match when David Silva bagged the 3rd goal for Manchester City in the 65th minute. At this point, the game was beyond the Gunners as it looked like they lacked the wherewithal to even get a goal. The game ended 3-0 in favour of City who are still on course for a treble this season.

Manchester United beat Chelsea 2-1 at Old Trafford to regain 2nd position in the English Premier League after dropping to 3rd due to Liverpool’s 4-1 victory over West Ham at Anfield on Saturday. Chelsea went ahead through Willian in the 32nd minute but Romelu Lukaku got the equaliser 7 minutes later and the big Belgian was on hand to set Jesse Lingard up for United’s winner in the 75th minute.

Kano Pillars’ draw with Enugu Rangers was enough to send them atop the Nigerian Professional Football League though defending champions Plateau United and Akwa United have 2 games in hand.

Kevin Durant led the scoring with 28 points when the Golden State Warriors beat Oklahoma City Thunder 112 – 80 in the NBA.

In cricket, it was a good sign for England after Ben Stokes made his return in the defeat to New Zealand in the cricket One Day International (ODI). Stokes who has been out of the team for about 5 months due to misconduct was the star performer for the Poms. The English team will need to step up their game when they play New Zealand in the second ODI which kicks off on Wednesday.