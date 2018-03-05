Is it end of the road for Arsene Wenger?

In the space of five days, Arsenal suffered a 3 nil loss twice to Manchester City. The first defeat came at the Carabao Cup final with a shambolic performance from the Gunners. Arsene Wenger’s side were outplayed by Pep Guardiola’s side in the Premier League tie with three quick first-half goals from Bernardo Silva, David Silva and Leroy Sané. On Sunday, Chris Houghton’s Brighton and Hove Albion compounded Wenger’s woes with a 2-1 victory, Arsenal’s fourth defeat in a row in all competitions.

The Arsene Wenger led side currently sit in sixth place, thirteen points behind North London rivals, Tottenham Hotspur in fourth with nine games left making their chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League bleak.

Arsenal’s only realistic chance of qualifying for the Champions League is if they can win the Europa League. This will be an arduous task for the Gunners who face A.C. Milan in the quarterfinals, a side on the resurgence under the leadership of Gennaro Gattuso and are currently on a twelve match unbeaten run in all competitions.

It would be unfair to speak only of the bad times Wenger has been in charge of Arsenal. The footballing world as witnessed the Gunners play beautiful football in the past and we cannot help but commend his efforts of years past when he brought Arsenal back to reckoning after he took over from Bruce Rioch in 1996. He immediately got underway with attacking style of football and in his first 9 seasons in charge of the Gunners, they either finished 1st or 2nd in the league. He led his team to unprecedented 49 games unbeaten in the English Premier League in the 2003/04 season and has also racked up the most games managed in the league overtaking Sir Alex Ferguson. His legacy of swift attacking football maybe attractive to the eyes but Wenger is currently in charge of a spineless team, lacking depth and leadership in all areas. Before last season, Arsenal had qualified for the Champions League for 19 consecutive years, but the team’s performance has been on the decline over the years. His policy of refusing to spend on quality players as well as failing to upgrade his playing pattern to changes in the game has affected the team heavily.

The end of the current season should be a good time for Arsene Wenger to step down though last season would have been perfect after the FA Cup final win against Chelsea. A new face should be drafted in to lead the pack that seems short of confidence at the moment. The game is fast changing and the patient fans are not patient anymore.

Messr Wenger should take a walk and focus on other things. He should be experimenting with teams where the pressure would not be much. The French man can look back and smile at winning the Premier League 3 times (1998, 2002, 2004). He is also the most successful manager to have lifted the FA Cup (seven times), and has lifted the Community Shield 7 times as Arsenal’s manager. The former manager of Nancy, Monaco (both of France) and Nagoya Grampus Eight in Japan can boast of a sizable amount of trophies with the UEFA Champions League, Europa League and Carabao Cup the most notable accolades that elude the French man.

Could this be the end of the road for Arsene Wenger? Will the board hold on to him because of the business side of things or would he step down or get the boot come the end of the season? Only time will tell.