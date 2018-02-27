As the season draws to a close to pave way for the World Cup, the top 5 European Leagues; English Premier League, German Bundesliga, Spanish La Liga and French Ligue Un seem to be settled though this is football and anything can happen. The Italian Serie A is however too close to call with Napoli and Juventus going neck on neck for the title with one point separating both sides at the moment. We have witnessed beautiful football from these leagues but Barcelona FC of Spain remains the only unbeaten side in league football in Europe.

Manchester City currently lead the Premier league with 13 points ahead of city rivals Manchester United. The interesting thing about the Premiership is that the battle for 2nd, 3rd and 4th place is pretty close with Manchester United, Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea battling it out for a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League. In Germany perennial league winners Bayern Munich sit 20 points ahead of Dortmund while in France Paris Saint Germaine (P.S.G.) hold the aces with 14 points over second placed Monaco and in Spain Barcelona are well positioned to wrestle the La Liga title back from Real Madrid as they are presently 7 points above Atleticó Madrid and 14 points ahead of Real Madrid.

Here is our European teams of the after a weekend of beautiful football. In a 4-3-3 formation we have :

Sergio Asenjo (Villareal) – the Spanish shot stopper put out a wonderful shift on Sunday keeping a clean sheet and more importantly saving two penalties against Getafe to ensure the Yellow Submarines claimed all 3 points. Danilo (Manchester United) – the Brazilian was in top form on Sunday in the Carabao Cup final and he was one of the reasons the Manchester City defence kept a clean sheet. Danilo also weighed in with an assist to cap a successful night. Davide Calabria (A.C Milan) – The Milan right full back was so precise when bombing forward and he did not let his defensive duties suffer a teeny weeny bit. Ngolo Kante (Chelsea) – despite being on the losing side with Chelsea against Manchester United on Sunday, the French man posted in a good shift. The yellow card he got did not slow him down in carrying out his duties. Alessio Romagnoli (A.C Milan) – a sturdy performance from the Italian helped Milan keep a clean sheet away from home against A.S. Roma. Vincent Kompany (Manchester City) – the City captain who has been plagued with injuries put in a stellar performance and even bagged himself a goal in the 3 nil demolition of Arsenal on Sunday. Emre Can (Liverpool) – against West Ham there was only one Liverpool player all over the pitch and that lad was Emre Can. He simply bossed the midfield, score the Reds first goal and provided an assist as Liverpool overran the Hammers 4-1. Sergej Milinkovic-Savic- the central midfielder scored twice as Lazio defeated Sassuolo away from home. The Serbian midfielder combined brilliantly with Filipe Anderson for both his goals. Luis Suarez (Barcelona) – a hat-trick and an assist by the Uruguayan showed he’s still got the touch. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) – he was not any class less than we know. The Argentine scored a brace and also had an assist to his name in the 6-1 rout of 10th place Girona. Antoine Griezmann – his hat-trick and assist in Atletico Madrid’s 5-2 victory over Sevilla was enough to get him a place in any team of the week.

This is a set up that has Asenjo in goal and Danilo, Calabria, Vincent Kompany and Romagnoli in a back four shielded by Kante with Can and Milinkovic-Savic providing support for the front 3 of Messi, Suarez and Griezmann.

Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola is saddled with the task of managing the team.