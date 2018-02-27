The Late 5: FG sets up committee to investigate missing Dapchi girls, APC extends Oyegun’s tenure, and other top stories

These are the top five Nigerian stories that drove conversation today.

President Muhammadu Buhari has withheld assent on the Peace Corps of Nigeria establishment bill recently passed by the National Assembly.

The rejection was contained in a communication to the legislature on Tuesday.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Yakubu Dogara read the letter to members during plenary.

The Central Bank of Nigeria has started disturbing smaller denominations of the Naira to traders. The aim is to improve the circulation of N5, N10, N20, and N50 in the economy.

Acting Director, Currency Operations Department, Mrs. Priscilia Eleje, said this at a publicity campaign on “Disbursement of Lower Denominations of the Naira’’ in Wuse Market, Abuja on Tuesday.

The Federal Government has set up a committee to investigate the missing 110 girls following the attack on Government Girls Science and Technical College, Dapchi, Yobe state.

Lai Mohammed, minister of information, who disclosed this in a statement, said Babagana Monguno, national security adviser, has convened a committee.

He said the committee, which will be chaired by a military officer of the rank of major-general, comprised one senior provost each from the army, the navy and the air force.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has extended the tenure of the national working committee (NWC) of the party led by John Oyegun.

The party extended the NWC’s tenure by 12 months.

The decision was taken at the national executive council (NEC) meeting on Tuesday.

Speaking at the end of the NEC meeting, Yahaya Bello, governor of Kogi state, said the extension would take effect from June 30.

Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), says the electoral body is still working with the election timetable it released earlier.

He said this while reacting to the change in the sequence of the elections by the national assembly.

Speaking at the quarterly consultative meeting with the media in Abuja, Yakubu said the commission is operating based on its existing timetable.

And now, stories from around the world…

US President Donald Trump has picked one of his political strategists as campaign manager for his 2020 re-election campaign.

The Trump Organization hired Brad Parscale in 2011 as a digital guru.

He was asked in 2015 to create a website for Mr Trump’s exploratory White House bid and a year later became the campaign’s digital director.

Fighting continued in the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta area of Syria during the first daily five-hour “pause” ordered by the government’s ally Russia.

Activists said there were government air and artillery strikes, while Russia said rebels had shelled a “humanitarian corridor” meant to let civilians leave.

As a result, there were no UN aid deliveries or medical evacuations.

The United States has announced it is suspending some assistance programmes to Cambodia over its concerns with “setbacks to democracy” in the country.

Last year the country’s main opposition party was dissolved and its leader was charged with treason.

On Monday, the ruling party said it had won every seat in a Senate election.

US First Lady Melania Trump has called for adults to “take the lead” to encourage children to develop “positive habits with social media and technology”.

Delivering a speech about the challenges faced by children, Mrs Trump called on adults to promote values of “encouragement, kindness, compassion, and respect” online.

However, many took to social media to question the extent to which her husband, President Donald Trump, adheres to these principles in his own interactions online.

A stadium built for the 2014 World Cup and the 2016 Summer Olympics had construction prices inflated by as much as $140 million, Brazilian Federal Police announced on Monday. Seven arrest warrants were issued as part of the investigation into irregularities in the construction and management of Fonte Nova Arena in the northeastern state of Bahia.

Findings of “Operation Red Card,” as it’s been dubbed by police, include that the bidding process was rigged to benefit giant construction companies Odebrecht and OAS — both already implicated in massive bidding corruption scandals across Latin America.

According to a statement from police, “a great part of [the inflated price] was channeled to bribe payments and the financing of electoral campaigns.”