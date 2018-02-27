Chude Jideonwo, Unekwu Nwaezeapu speak on book club communities and the advantage of the internet at #SMWLagos2018

The 2018 edition of Social Media Week Lagos, began Monday, February 26, with various interactive sessions, speeches, workshops, master classes, presentations and networking.

One of the sessions was a conversation with Chude Jideonwo, founder and leader of Joy, Inc. and Unekwu Nwaezeapu, a digital media consultant on how an online community book club is better or worse than a good old-fashioned physical book club.

Jideonwo, during the session titled Review Without Borders: Books, Social Media and Community said we should rather be looking at creating smaller communities, instead of encouraging larger communities, in order to enhance ‘macro impacts’.

The lawyer and master’s degree holder in media and communication said we should not lose the art of small communities rather we should be asking if a book club would still fulfil its purpose when it is commoditised or turned in to a mass thing.

When asked what kind of books we should be reading, Mr Jideonwo said no one should be told what to read, the basic thing is to “approach a book out of curiosity to understand the world“.

On her own part, Nwaezeapu said there is nothing wrong in creating large communities as “there is room to create various communities who would find a way to ‘deep in’“.

She added that book clubs can actually exist online as long as we can utilise video communications media like Zoom.

Stories, according to her, mirror the world and always find a way to capture issues and can be read more.

SMW Lagos is scheduled to hold from February 26 till March 2, 2018.