Today’s Noisemakers: Adeyanju Deji, Yung6ix, Omojuwa, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Adeyanju Deji

Unlike the Nigerian Senate, the House of Representatives adopted the harmonised version of the amended Electoral Act without any disagreement.

The amendments, if eventually signed by the president, will make some changes in Nigeria’s electoral act including reorganising the sequence of the forthcoming 2019 elections.

The federal lawmakers want their election to come up first, followed by that of state lawmakers and governors, and lastly the presidential election.

And the convener for Concerned Nigerians has something to say:

However, INEC says they will only follow the timetable they have already announced.

Then, we have to ask two questions: How will the new timetable ensure free and fair elections? And will President Buhari assent to the bill?

2. Santos Akhilele

The problem with locking away emotions is that you may start to lock away even the good ones, as well.

You may not realise it at first, but there are plenty of things that happen to us when we hide our feelings that expose how we really feel deep down. Santos just gave us one:

Hopefully, Santos’ friend would learn to be more open, express the pain, probably see a mental health doctor.

3. Yung 6ix

Probably a reaction to Davido’s intention to make his signees record label owners.

4. Omojuwa

As Social Media Week 2018 is underway, Omojuwa has something to say.

Who else has this experience?

Always a good thing to find a platform to network…

5. Adekunle Gold

Having given us several nice tracks – argue with me – the singer shows his gratitude.

6. Kolade

Ohoh! Who is our Minister of Petroleum again?

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Today’s Noisemakers: Bisi Alimi, Ben Murray-Bruce on #DapchiGirls, Uche Maduagwu, others

Today’s Noisemakers: Barack Obama, Efe, Ycee, others

Today’s Noisemakers: Timaya, Bisi Alimi, Akinwunmi Ambode and, the advice on mental health issues