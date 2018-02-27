Today’s Noisemakers: Adeyanju Deji, Yung6ix, Omojuwa, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Adeyanju Deji

Unlike the Nigerian Senate, the House of Representatives adopted the harmonised version of the amended Electoral Act without any disagreement.

The amendments, if eventually signed by the president, will make some changes in Nigeria’s electoral act including reorganising the sequence of the forthcoming 2019 elections.

The federal lawmakers want their election to come up first, followed by that of state lawmakers and governors, and lastly the presidential election.

And the convener for Concerned Nigerians has something to say:

Anyone opposing the New Election Timetable which seeks to sanitize our electorate process is an enemy of Nigeria. — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) February 27, 2018

However, INEC says they will only follow the timetable they have already announced.

Then, we have to ask two questions: How will the new timetable ensure free and fair elections? And will President Buhari assent to the bill?

2. Santos Akhilele

The problem with locking away emotions is that you may start to lock away even the good ones, as well.

You may not realise it at first, but there are plenty of things that happen to us when we hide our feelings that expose how we really feel deep down. Santos just gave us one:

Today, I spent over an hour begging my close friend, not to take his own life. Dude had tied the ropes. One of the strongest people I know, broken to that extent. Men are more likely to hide pains and depression, especially with so much expected lately. Don't man up. Talk! — Santos Akhilele 🇳🇬 (@SantosTHEBOSS) February 26, 2018

Hopefully, Santos’ friend would learn to be more open, express the pain, probably see a mental health doctor.

3. Yung 6ix

Get rich then make your circle rich that’s how you play the game. — High St🌟R (@Yung6ix) February 27, 2018

Probably a reaction to Davido’s intention to make his signees record label owners.

4. Omojuwa

As Social Media Week 2018 is underway, Omojuwa has something to say.

The most beautiful thing about @SMWLagos is all the cool people you get to meet. #SMWLagos — JJ. Omojuwa (@Omojuwa) February 27, 2018

Who else has this experience?

Always a good thing to find a platform to network…

5. Adekunle Gold

I really just want to be sincere with my Art always and that's all I have been doing for 3 years since I came into this game proper. Thank you all for supporting me guys. #ire #About30 — KING AG (@adekunleGOLD) February 27, 2018

Having given us several nice tracks – argue with me – the singer shows his gratitude.

6. Kolade

"Oh, I wanted to say it last week but I have been very busy. Nigeria's Minister of Petroleum is highly incompetent, and he is unfit to coordinate Valentine's day activities at a medium sized company. #FuelQueueThoughts" – @Ayo_eagles — Kaybam (@AO_Kolade) February 27, 2018

Ohoh! Who is our Minister of Petroleum again?