Entertainment Roundup: Davido plans to set up record labels for his artistes | More stories

Kim Kardashian shares first photo of her daughter

Kim Kardashian has released the first photo of her newborn daughter, Chicago West. Kim shared a picture of herself and Chicago on Instagram, with the caption “Baby Chicago.”

Baby Chicago A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Feb 26, 2018 at 1:55pm PST

This is the first official glimpse we have had of Kim and husband Kanye West‘s third child, who was born via surrogate on January 15.

Harvey Weinstein’s company to file for bankruptcy

The Weinstein Company is set to file for bankruptcy.

According to a letter obtained by Variety, the company’s board of representatives announced the news Sunday night after a deal to sell the company fell through.

The letter was addressed to potential buyers Maria Contreras-Sweet and Ron Burkle. According to The New York Times, the two were part of a group of investors that offered to purchase The Weinstein Company for about $275 million. However, the letter refers to their plans to buy the company as “illusory.”

“While we deeply regret that your actions have led to this unfortunate outcome for our employees, our creditors and any victims, we will now pursue the Board’s only viable option to maximize the company’s remaining value: an orderly bankruptcy process,” the board stated in the letter.

Davido plans to set up record labels for his artistes

DMW boss, Davido has announced that he would set up record labels for all the artistes signed under his own label, Davido Music Worldwide.

Davido announced the plan on Twitter on Monday

Setting up record labels for all my artist ! I’d rather make bosses than be one! ❤️ — Davido (@iam_Davido) February 26, 2018