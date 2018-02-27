[The Church blog] Wale Adenuga steps down as Lead Pastor of RCCG Jubilee Christian Centre

After about 24 years of worshipping, growing and leading RCCG Jubilee Christian Centre – an arm of The widely known Redeemed Christian Church of God, 13 of which he served as an assistant Pastor and 8 years as a full time pastor, Pastor Wale Adenuga alongside his wife, stepped down yesterday amidst a roller coaster of emotions.

The handover service held at the church auditorium yesterday and was characterized by several presentations and a prayer cum impartation session for both the incoming and outgoing pastors.

Although, he hasn’t mentioned if he would be committing himself to any new venture or faith based platform as a result of his resignation, as stated in his recent Instagram post, he would continue both as a member of The Redeemed Christian Church of God and also teaching worship, leading worship, organising benefit concerts and conference expressions via his previously established platforms.

And like we all do at the end of a certain phase in life, Pastor Adenuga also expressed his uncertainty of what the future holds but most importantly, his certainty of Him, who holds the future – God and that in itself is Faith.

The leadership of the Church has now been handed over to Pastors Jide and Rita Ojo. And we can only pray that God provides them with the wisdom to lead the Church aright and in the next level of his will.