[The Church blog] Wale Adenuga steps down as Lead Pastor of RCCG Jubilee Christian Centre

I looked forward to yesterday. It came to pass. Yesterday, my wife and I stepped down as lead pastors at RCCG, Jubilee Christian Centre. I felt led to do this about 4 years ago. Finally it came to pass. It was a special day. Thank you for all who made it so remarkable. Especially my pastor Femi Obaweya, whom I jokingly refer to as the one who set me up. And it was great to have Pastor Tunde Adebayo-Oke around. Such a God incidence! I’ve been at @experiencejubilee for 24 years. 13 of those years as assistant Pastor and 8 as lead Pastor. I always knew when I stepped in as Lead Pastor that this was a ‘special duties’ role like my friend and Brother @debolalagos called it then. 😊 I handed over to my dear friend and Brother @olujideojo Jide Ojo. What’s next for me? Leading worship. Teaching worship. Organising benefit concerts. Helping church leadership become more creative and relevant. And of course running different conference expressions on the platform of Unboxed Conferences. I’m not starting a church and I’m done with pastoring. And I’m still in RCCG. As I told my friends in church yesterday, many times we place our faith in the known. But that’s not faith really. Faith has to do with the unknown. Can’t see all that’s in the future, but i know God’s got me and @bukkyproverbs during this next phase and beyond. Thank you @experiencejubilee for all the love shown yesterday. Love you. Always!!
After about 24 years of worshipping, growing and leading RCCG Jubilee Christian Centre – an arm of The widely known Redeemed Christian Church of God, 13 of which he served as an assistant Pastor and 8 years as a full time pastor, Pastor Wale Adenuga alongside his wife, stepped down yesterday amidst a roller coaster of emotions.
The handover service held at the church auditorium yesterday and was characterized by several presentations and a prayer cum impartation session for both the incoming and outgoing pastors.
Although, he hasn’t mentioned if he would be committing himself to any new venture or faith based platform as a result of his resignation, as stated in his recent Instagram post, he would continue both as a member of The Redeemed Christian Church of God and also teaching worship, leading worship, organising benefit concerts and conference expressions via his previously established platforms.
And like we all do at the end of a certain phase in life, Pastor Adenuga also expressed his uncertainty of what the future holds but most importantly, his certainty of Him, who holds the future – God and that in itself is Faith.
The leadership of the Church has now been handed over to Pastors Jide and Rita Ojo. And we can only pray that God provides them with the wisdom to lead the Church aright and in the next level of his will.
