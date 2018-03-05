Entertainment Roundup: Jay Z displaces Diddy as wealthiest hip-hop artiste | More stories

It’s another Monday and here are the biggest stories that made the rounds in entertainment while the weekend flew by.

Jay Z overtakes Diddy as richest hip-hop star

Jay Z has been named as the richest hip-hop artiste, unseating Diddy who had filled the position for a while.

According to Forbes, Jay Z is now worth up to $1 billion, while Diddy is second with an estimated wealth of $825M. The magazine said Jay Z’s stock in Armand de Brignac and D’Ussé cognac increased his net worth.

Third on the list is Dr. Dre with an estimated worth of $770m . Drake and Eminem occupy the fourth spot.

DJ Cuppy and boyfriend rent out Dubai cinema for ‘Black Panther’

DJ Cuppy and her boyfriend, Asa Asika rented out a cinema in Dubai to see Disney/Marvel box office movie, “Black Panther.”

The Disc Jockey shared a video of them about to watch the movie.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bf6FJB_hJ3j/?utm_source=ig_embed

Another sex tape of rapper, Offset leaked

A new sex tape of Cardi B’s fiancee, Offset with an unidentified lady has been leaked. In the video, the rapper is seen having sex with the lady whose face was not captured by the camera.

During a recent interview with Cosmopolitan, Cardi B explained why she has continued the relationship, despite infidelity issues.

“It’s like everybody is coming down my neck like, ‘Why are you not leaving him? You have low self-esteem.’ I don’t have low self-esteem … I know I look good. I know I’m rich, I know I’m talented. I know I could get any man I want—any basketball player, football player.

“But I want to work out my shit with my man, and I don’t got to explain why,” she said.

Rick Ross hospitalised for heart related problem



Rick Ross has been hospitalised due to heart related ailment.

According to TMZ, someone placed a 911 call and said that a person was in distress and was finding it hard to breathe. He was also said to have been ‘slobbing out the mouth’.

The rapper was later taken to the hospital in an ambulance. It was later learnt that the rapper has been placed on life support. He is said to be currently getting treatment in the cardiatric unit.

Khloe Kardashian reveals she’s having a baby girl

Khloe Kardashian is having a baby girl. The pregnant E! star found out the sex of her and Tristan Thompson‘s first child together on tonight’s season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

While on a trip to San Francisco with sisters Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner calls Khloe to deliver the results from Khloe’s doctor.

“You’re having a girl!” an excited Kylie tells Khloe over the phone.

“You’re lying!” Khloe immediately says in disbelief.

“I’m not lying,” Kylie squeals. “I’m so excited for you Khloe!”

“I don’t feel like I’m having a girl,” a disappointed Khloe responds.

Elton John explains why he exited the stage during concert

After storming off stage mid-song on Thursday night, Sir Elton John has explained his exit during his concert in Las Vegas. The iconic singer says that a fan, who kept trying to touch his piano, was to blame for the outburst while performing his tune, “Saturday Night”.

In a statement given to E! News on Saturday, the 70-year-old Brit explained, “Thursday night in Las Vegas a fan put his hands on the piano keys while I was playing and continued to do so even after I asked him to stop.”

He continued, “He then proceeded to reach over the piano and try to take pictures, completely disrupting the performance.”