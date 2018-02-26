The Big 5: Patience Jonathan wants bank MDs jailed, PDP says Nigeria will sink deeper if Buhari is re-elected, and other top stories

These are the top five Nigerian stories that you should monitor today.

Wife of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience, has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to jail the Managing Directors/Chief Executive Officers of three banks for their alleged refusal to comply with the court’s order directing them to lift the restrictions placed on her accounts.

The suit is against the MDs/CEOs of First Bank Plc, Skye Bank Plc and Diamond Bank Plc, Mr. Adesola Adeduntan, Mr. Tokunbo Abiru and Mr. Uzoma Dozie, respectively.

The MDs of the three banks have denied the allegations of disobedience of the December 5, 2017 order of the court levelled against them.

National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus has said Nigeria will sink deeper into further crises if President Muhammadu Buhari is re-elected in 2019.

He said that all the promises made by Buhari that made Nigerians to vote him in 2015 had remained unfulfilled till today.

He added that the President had divided the country along ethnic and religious lines with his alleged divisive style of governance.

The House of Representatives has adopted the report on a bill seeking to criminalise the issuance of work permits to foreigners to do jobs that Nigerians are ordinarily qualified to handle.

The bill, which was sponsored by the Leader of the House, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, earlier passed second reading at the House and was sent to the committee stage.

The national caucus of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) meets today at the presidential villa, Abuja ahead of tomorrow’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

It was learnt that today’s meeting would receive interim report from Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led committee on “consultation, reconciliation and confidence – building” that was recently constituted by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Police in Zamfara State have averted attacks on two villages in Talata Mafara Local Government Area by suspected armed bandits after engaging them in gun duel that lasted for several hours.

The spokesman of the state police command, DSP Muhammad Shehu, told Daily Trust that the gunmen, who had attacked Birane village in Zurmi Local Government Area of the state last week, were preparing to attack two other communities of Ruwan Gizo and Yartasha in Talata Mafara LGA but were repelled.

And now, stories from around the world…

The US National Rifle Association (NRA) has said it does not support any gun ban following a shooting in a Florida school that left 17 people dead.

The NRA’s comments appear to go against President Donald Trump’s proposals to tighten gun controls.

Since the 14 February attack on the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School the NRA has become a target of a campaign for tougher gun laws.

On Sunday, some students returned to the school for the first time.

The United States says any dialogue with North Korea must have nuclear disarmament as the end goal.

The North indicated on the last day of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang it was ready for talks, according to South Korea.

North Korea has previously said it will not accept any preconditions.

“We will see if Pyongyang’s message… that it is willing to hold talks, represents the first steps along the path to denuclearization,” the US said.

An Iraqi court has sentenced at least 15 Turkish women to death by hanging, after they were found guilty of joining the Islamic State group (IS).

Some reports say 16 women were handed the death penalty, while others say one was jailed for life.

The women confessed to marrying IS fighters or providing the group “with logistical aid or helping them carry out terrorist attacks”, the judge said.

Former first lady Michelle Obama’s highly anticipated memoir, “Becoming,” will be released on Nov. 13, the book’s publisher announced Sunday.

The publisher, Penguin Random House, said in a statement that the book is “an unusually intimate reckoning from a woman of soul and substance who has steadily defied expectations — and whose story inspires us to do the same.”

Upon its release, Obama will embark on an international tour to promote the book, which will be printed in 24 languages and sell for $32.50 in the United States, the company said.

“Black Panther” is still wearing the box office crown in its second weekend.

The Disney (DIS) and Marvel Studios film was the number one film in the U.S. for the second weekend in a row bringing in an estimated $108 million at the box office.

“Black Panther” becomes only the fourth film ever to cross $100 million in its second weekend, joining “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Jurassic World,” and “The Avengers.” It is the second highest second weekend for a film behind only “Force Awakens.”