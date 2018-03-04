The Late 5: NNPC says it spends N774m daily on subsidy, Shehu Sani promises war with El-Rufai, and other top stories

These are the top five Nigerian stories that drove conversation today.

Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha on Sunday the 24 out of the 27 local government areas in the state and God supports his son-in-law to succeed him.

Okorocha also debunked that his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu, who also doubles as his Chief of Staff, supervised or ordered an assault on Owerri Catholic Archbishop, AJV Obinna.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sam Onwuemeodo in Owerri, Okorocha said “We say this for posterity sake. Imo people, including youths, students, men and women have “thrown their unalloyed support behind” the youthful Chief of Staff, Uche Nwosu, for the 2019 governorship in the state.”

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation on Sunday announced that it currently spends N774m daily as subsidy on the 50 million litres of Premium Motor Spirit consumed across the country everyday.

Group Managing Director, NNPC, Maikanti Baru said the huge fund was due to the proliferation of filling stations in communities with international land and coastal borders across the country.

He disclosed this when he led a management team of the corporation on a visit to the Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali (Retd).

Senator representing Kaduna central, Shehu Sani has said he will bring a bigger war to Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state.

He said this after meeting with the panel the All Progressives Congress (APC) set up to look into the crisis in the state.

Sani, however said he would cooperate with any measure to resolve the crisis.

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) says Nnamdi Azikiwe’s quest for power and his “greed” put the tribe in its present situation.

Emma Powerful, IPOB spokesman, in a statement said Igbo people have never had honest leaders.

He added that Azikwe was among those who persuaded them to embrace independence.

The International Committee for the Red Cross (ICRC) says the report that some of its officials were killed during the Boko Haram attack in Rann, a community in Borno state, is false.

In a statement by Aleksandra Mosimann, spokesman of the agency, Red Cross said it did not lose any of its staff in the incident.

And now, stories from around the world…

Residents are reported to be fleeing the rebel-held Eastern Ghouta enclave in Syria as the situation there was described as “beyond critical”.

Syria’s military appears to be advancing on several fronts as it tries to retake the enclave just to the east of the capital, Damascus.

Government forces have now taken 25% of the area, UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitors say.

A UN aid convoy planned for Sunday has not been able to enter the enclave.

Fiorentina captain and Italy international Davide Astori has died at the age of 31.

The defender died following a “sudden illness”, his club confirmed on their official Twitter feed.

Fiorentina were scheduled to play Udinese in Serie A on Sunday afternoon but the game and all other Serie A fixtures were called off.

China has warned that it does not want a trade war with the US, but will not sit idly by if its economy is hurt.

Zhang Yesui, spokesperson for China’s National People’s Congress, made the comments amid controversy over Donald Trump’s announcement of tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

The US president has also threatened to impose a tax on EU-made cars, and earlier said “trade wars are good”.

President Donald Trump said in his speech to the mostly joke-filled Gridiron Club Dinner on Saturday night that North Korea had recently reached out about possible talks.

“They called up a couple of days ago and said, ‘We would like to talk,'” Trump said. “And I said, ‘So would we, but you have to de-nuke. You have to de-nuke.’ So let’s see what happens. Let’s see what happens.”

The US has said it would be willing to meet with North Korea but has always insisted that Pyongyang eventually abandon its nuclear weapons program as part of any talks.

President Donald Trump poked fun at himself and members of his administration who have given him grief at an annual Washington social event Saturday, joking about former chief strategist Steve Bannon, Attorney General Jeff Sessions and even first lady Melania Trump.

At the Gridiron Club Dinner on Saturday night, a white-tie event typically including both journalists and politicians, and featuring jokes about both sides of the aisle, the President made light of a public feud with his attorney general, an embarrassing demotion of sorts for his son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and any possible tension in his marriage over alleged affairs.

“So many people have been leaving the White House,” Trump joked. “It’s actually been really exciting and invigorating ’cause you want new thoughts. So I like turnover. I like chaos. It is really good. Now, the question everybody keeps asking: Who’s going to be the next to leave, Steve Miller or Melania?”