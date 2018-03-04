International Women’s Month: Y! TV’s Rubbin’ Minds unveil new series to celebrate exceptional women

Y! TV, the production arm of RED and producer of Rubbin’ Minds on ChannelsTV, Nigeria’s talk show of the year, is set to unveil a new series in celebration of this year’s International Women’s Month.

In a statement released by the senior manager, Y! Productions, Seun Oluyemi, the special series on Rubbin’ Minds starts on Sunday, 4 March, 2018.

Hosted by Zimbabwean media personality Vimbai Mutinhiri, the show showcases and celebrates powerful and successful women who overcame personal, professional and national obstacles, while also positioned to motivate, educate, mobilise and inspire a new generation of women in order to drive new realities for the female gender in Nigeria.

“The special edition of Rubbin’ Minds for March is focused on women. But more importantly, the show will highlight gender issues and women empowerment, while engaging other successful women in Africa who are beacons of hope to share their stories, elevate and advance societal causes,” said Seun Oluyemi.

Global issues to be discussed include the controversial topic of rape and consent, equal pay and gender discriminations, the role of spouses and careers, pop culture, the gender gap, among others.

Some of the guests on the show include Ibukun Awosika, Chairman, Board of Directors, First Bank of Nigeria; Onyeka Owenu, Musician/ Actor; Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, Founder, Women Arise; Chioma Ajunwa, First Gold Medalist in Nigeria and Assistant Commissioner of Police; Nike Davies, Director, Nike Art Gallery and Hadiza Bala Usman, Managing Director, Nigeria Port Authority.

Watch video here: International Women’s Month on Rubbin’ Minds with Vimbai