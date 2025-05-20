Local Food Plugs To Explore In Abuja

Abuja is like the confluence of different tribes in Nigeria and the local meals you’ll find here are not an exception. Here are some food plugs that could make you feel at home.

Iya Ayo

Iya Ayo is a spot that is known for their prowess in serving amala just the way everyone likes it. They don’t only specialize in serving amala, they serve other varieties such as pounded yam, rice, grilled fish, etc.

This spot is located at Greenview Garden, Gudu junction. They also offer delivery services. They are open from Monday to Saturday from 7 am to 8 pm.

Calabar Pot

Owned by the mother of renowned chef, Hilda Baci, this spot has gotten a plethora of positive reviews with regard to the quality of meals served.

They offer a variety of meals and are located at Lokogoma. Also, they are open from 11 am to 9 pm.

Fiye Foods

This is undoubtedly one of the best restaurants in Utako, Abuja. In this spot, you get to engage your taste buds with exquisite local meals made just like your grandma would have.

They serve different meals such as afang soup, okra soup, rice, etc. They are open from Monday to Saturday, 8 am to 7 pm.

Housewife Kitchen

This spot is located at Wuse, and opens everydays from 8 am to 7 pm while delivery ends at 6:30 pm.

If you’re looking for a combination of local and aesthetic, this spot has it all packed for you. From the tasty meals to the aesthetically pleasing plating, you just know it’s a must-try.

Foodies’ Hot and Spicy

As the name implies, this spot was made with foodies in mind, and this is seen through both the quality and the quantity of the meals they serve.

If you love food than the average person then you should definitely give this a try. They are located at Maitama, Opposite Transcorp Hilton, and are open everyday from 8 am to 12 am.