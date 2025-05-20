Article

5 Fashion Looks You Can Recreate

Having events and not knowing how to turn up for it sucks. It could be any of the aforementioned and more, be it weddings, birthdays, corporate meetings, to the office. Here are some amazing looks you could recreate to save you the stress of looking

  1. Hilda Baci

This pink blazer dress is a cute corporate look for your corporate events. It makes a statement without doing too much. The touch of blue on the hem complements this gorgeous look.

  1. Vine Olugu

Can the shirt, jacket, and tie combo ever go wrong? This is a casual yet corporate look that you can wear to events and even to the office. 

  1. Michelle

Who would have thought that rocking different prints of Ankara would look so good? This look is a fashion statement that reiterates fashion being art. It is simple yet classy.

  1. Denola Grey

Denola Grey proves once more why he is the prince of Nigerian fashion as he shows off outfits that can easily be recreated, no matter the mood.

  1. Priscilla Ojo

This corporate look is simply astonishing and can easily be recreated. To look absolutely gorgeous, all you need is a blazer dress, a white shirt, and a tie.

