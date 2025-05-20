Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Southeast Reps Demand JAMB Registrar’s Resignation, UTME Cancellation

Southeast Reps demand JAMB Registrar’s resignation, UTME cancellation

Southeast Reps demand JAMB Registrar’s resignation, UTME cancellation

The South-East caucus in the House of Representatives has called for the resignation of Ishaq Oloyede, the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), and the cancellation of the 2025 UTME.

The lawmakers said the exam should be re-conducted between July and August due to widespread irregularities.

Their demand follows revelations that over 78% of candidates scored below 200 out of 400, sparking nationwide protests. JAMB’s internal review later confirmed a major “technical error” during the examination process.

Peter Obi: I’m only interested in coalition against bad governance

Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, says his focus is on forming a coalition against poor governance, not for political office.

Speaking during a visit to Bishop Duke Akamisoko of the Anglican Diocese of Kubwa, Obi said, “The only coalition I am interested in is the one against hunger, poverty, and the bad state of healthcare and education. I am not desperate for any position.”

His remarks come amid reports of a possible alliance with PDP’s Atiku Abubakar ahead of the next election, claims Obi has not confirmed.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan accuses Akpabio of smear campaign in petition to IGP

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, accusing Senate President Godswill Akpabio of orchestrating a coordinated smear campaign against her.

In the petition dated May 15, titled “Petition Against Coordinated Defamation and Cyberbullying,” she alleged that Akpabio used media proxies to publish false reports linking her to terrorism, killings in Kogi Central, and illegal arms dealings.

Her lawyer, Ehiogie West-Idahosa, noted that the identical and widely circulated publications suggest a deliberate and centrally planned attack. Akpoti-Uduaghan described the claims as baseless and dangerous, saying they threaten her safety and aim to tarnish her political image.

NNPC’s oil output could halve by late 2030s — Woodmac warns

Wood Mackenzie, a global energy analytics firm, says Nigeria’s oil and gas production could drop by half by the late 2030s due to a portfolio of sub-commercial assets operated by NNPC.

This warning came in a podcast titled “A New Era for NNPC and Nigeria’s Upstream Oil & Gas Sector,” following the exit of Mele Kyari as NNPC’s Group CEO.

Using its new upstream benchmarking tool, Woodmac reviewed the company’s performance in light of President Bola Tinubu’s ambitious 2030 goals, which include attracting $60 billion in investment, boosting oil output to 3 million barrels per day, gas to 10 BCF/day, and refining to 500,000 barrels/day.

UK, France, Canada warn Israel against renewed Gaza offensive

Leaders of the UK, France, and Canada have warned Israel to halt its renewed military offensive in Gaza or face “concrete actions.”

The warning follows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s statement on Monday that Israel intends to take full control of the Gaza Strip, hours after launching a large-scale ground operation.

Israel has also restricted aid access, and Gaza’s health ministry reported over 100 deaths overnight, with the last hospital in northern Gaza destroyed.

In a joint statement, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney described Israel’s actions as “wholly disproportionate,” calling the humanitarian situation in Gaza “intolerable.”