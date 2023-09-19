Love, Drama, Fun, Friendship and more in Upcoming Sitcom: University of Cruise!

Created by ‘Oma Areh, directed by Adeoluwa Owu to be released exclusively on ROK TV DSTV & UK

African and diaspora audiences in Nigeria and the United Kingdom are in for a treat as a brand-new young adult sitcom is set to make itsexclusive first season debut on ROK on DStv and GOtv as well as ROK UK on Sky TV UK and Free view. After concluding principal photography in 2021, the brand new series is ready to captivate viewers across the continent and diaspora audiences in the United Kingdom. The 13-episode series was created, and executive produced by marketing and communications expert Ifeoma ‘Oma Areh and directed by award winning filmmaker, Adeoluwa Owu.

“University of Cruise” chronicles the adventures of seven diverse friends as they set foot into St Cruz University, a private university in Lagos, Nigeria. Amanda Dara, Nancy Ameh, Esther Agunbiade, Scott Obilor, Vine Olugu, ChisomOnwuegbuzia, and Solomon Mike. The comedy series also features Nollywood icon Mercy Johnson-Okojie who doubles as co-executive producer and music star Ric Hassani who is the voice behind the official soundtrack ‘Uni girl.’

“University of Cruise has been a labour of love 3 years in the making, explains series creator and executive producer ‘Oma Areh. We had a committed group who believed in the story we had to tell and put in their best, from our director, our incredibly talented cast,and the whole team. We are also excited to have a great partner in ROK, who believed in the project.” She added.

From a lighthearted standpoint, the series insightfully explores several themes and lessons from today’s campus subculture; from academics to love, finances, cultism, peer pressure, social media, the influence of music and pop-culture and much more. This sitcom is a fresh, unfiltered take on university life in Nigeria, and it’s got all the attitude to take the audiences on the rides of their lives.

Watch Trailer Here: https://youtu.be/uItXVXK1RTw

The series is produced by WildFlower Productions/ WildPepperStudios in partnership with Continued entertainment with associate producers Dr. Ralu Onubogu and Dr. Sarah Inya Lawal of Ascend Studios. It will begin airing on Rok TV on DSTV/ROK TVand RokUK from October 7, 2023.

For media inquiries, interviews, and more information, please contact:

Winifred Onyejekwe 09057552353 [email protected]

Follow us on Instagram, Tiktok, Twitter, and Facebook for exclusive updates and behind-the-scenes sneak peeks! #UniversityOfCruise