Majek Fashek: Nigerians bid farewell to the legendary ‘Rain Maker’

Majek Fashek

The news of the death of legendary singer, Majekodunmi Fasheke broke out today and Nigerians and fans of the reggae singer have taken to various platforms to say their goodbyes in memory of the singer. Majek Fashek or Rainmaker as he is popularly called and addressed by his fans is one of the foremost Nigerian reggae singers to not only go mainstream but to also get international recognition. The news of his death was announced by his manager, Uzodinma Omenka.

Majek Fashek died yesterday, June 1st after going through a hard time battling an undisclosed illness that kept him away from the music scene for years and while many artists have paid their respects to him, Nigerians are tweeting about him with the #rainmaker as they pray for him to rest in perfect peace.

Here are some tweets remembering the singer…

Majek Fashek is one of the few Nigerians that placed Nigerian music to an international audience with recording deal with Interscope Records in 1990 and has performed for an international audience and has also gotten for himself a circle of fans outside the shores of Africa.

The singer is famous for his 1997 hit single under Lightyear Entertainment – Rainmaker, a song which speaks of everything good that comes with rainfall, the song has gone on to be a trademark for the singer who even in death has been referenced as the rainmaker. Many Twitter users were also spooked on the fact that it had rained the night that followed his death.

Majek is not only known for his hit single and creativity in music, the singer had also had movie feature roles that made his fans see him as not only a talented singer but an all-round creative individual. In 2000, Fashek had a supporting role in the 2000 Nollywood movie Mark of the Beast and also starred in a commercial for non-alcoholic beverage Diamalt. In 2016 he performed to an audience of over 10000 people in a comedy show in Lagos.

In December 2016 Fashek contributed the song “We Are Not Afraid” to a video featuring 200 celebrities to raise funds for the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and Human Rights Watch (HRW).

His wife, Rita Fashek inspired the song “Without You”; the couple had four children together, but later divorced In 2015, it was revealed that Fashek was bankrupt and battling drug addiction. After seeking for help, the singer returned to the music scene till he was hit hard again by another undisclosed illness which evidently took his life in the US.

