Majek Fashek: Nigerians bid farewell to the legendary ‘Rain Maker’

The news of the death of legendary singer, Majekodunmi Fasheke broke out today and Nigerians and fans of the reggae singer have taken to various platforms to say their goodbyes in memory of the singer. Majek Fashek or Rainmaker as he is popularly called and addressed by his fans is one of the foremost Nigerian reggae singers to not only go mainstream but to also get international recognition. The news of his death was announced by his manager, Uzodinma Omenka.

RIP to Nigerian born reggae legend, Majek Fashek. He passed away yesterday, June 1, 2020 in his new your apartment from an undisclosed illness. pic.twitter.com/YWRrAswITG — Y! Online (@YNaija) June 2, 2020

Majek Fashek died yesterday, June 1st after going through a hard time battling an undisclosed illness that kept him away from the music scene for years and while many artists have paid their respects to him, Nigerians are tweeting about him with the #rainmaker as they pray for him to rest in perfect peace.

Here are some tweets remembering the singer…

Majek Fashek. “ The Rainmaker “ One of the best Artistes ever listened too, he sang a Hit “ Send down the Rain “ and it hasn’t stopped raining since 2am after he passed. RIP King, Your followers will never forget you. ❤️🙏 — SOMTO 🚨 🇳🇬 (@SomtoSocial) June 2, 2020

Majek Fashek performs his hit single, So Long at the 'Late Night Show with David Letterman’ back in June 1992. His album Spirit Of Love was released under Interscope Records. pic.twitter.com/pui9zHg44G — E (@iamOkon) June 2, 2020

Iconic reggae legend, Majek Fashek has transcended to the highest state. Rest In Peace💔💔💔 #RIPMajekFashek pic.twitter.com/T1CMQRYOOM — Sinzu Kobz ❼ (@Mistakobz) June 2, 2020

Talking about pioneers & Nigerian music legends, after Fela Kuti, Majek Fashek follows RIP Legend. pic.twitter.com/xENwR2lGU2 — Biyi The Plug 🔌 (@BiyiThePlug) June 2, 2020

RIP Majek Fashek 💔 Thank you for sending us Rain, hopefully it will take away the depression of the past few days. — DANNY 👑 (@Danny_Walterr) June 2, 2020

Rest In Peace to the Legend Majek Fashek. Thank you for sharing your gift of music with the world 🌍🇳🇬👑💔 In 1992, He made an appearance on Late Night With David Letterman with his song So Long Too Long from the album Sprit of Love. pic.twitter.com/YNfgRocUMZ — ✨👑 DaddyMO👑✨ (@therealdaddymo1) June 2, 2020

The Rain maker is dead and it's raining heavily. Majek still sent rains while he travels home for the last time. Rest in peace Majek Fashek. pic.twitter.com/PGFVnh8MgW — DEMAGOGUE PhD.💘senior advocat🎓 (@von_Bismack) June 2, 2020

It's only right the heavens weep for you today. So long, too long the rainmaker, Majek Fashek. pic.twitter.com/K02INWm9kB — Ayomide Tayo (@AOT2) June 2, 2020

R.I.P my big brother, Mr. Majekodunmi Fasheke (aka Majek Fashek), the ‘Rain Maker’ and extraordinarily gifted musician. They don’t make them like you anymore. Your remake of the song Hotel California remains one of my favorites and, of course, the ever green, Send Down the Rain! https://t.co/pBp8oT8Bbv — Festus Keyamo, SAN (@fkeyamo) June 2, 2020

Majek Fashek, one of Africa's greatest Reggae Artists has passed on. He was the first African Artist to be signed to Interscope Records in 1990 ($20 million deal). He performed on the Late Nite Show With David Letterman in 1992. Bob Marley's wife, Rita once gifted him $100,000. pic.twitter.com/tUpOS4kaTN — Africa Facts Zone (@AfricaFactsZone) June 2, 2020

Majek Fashek is one of the few Nigerians that placed Nigerian music to an international audience with recording deal with Interscope Records in 1990 and has performed for an international audience and has also gotten for himself a circle of fans outside the shores of Africa.

The singer is famous for his 1997 hit single under Lightyear Entertainment – Rainmaker, a song which speaks of everything good that comes with rainfall, the song has gone on to be a trademark for the singer who even in death has been referenced as the rainmaker. Many Twitter users were also spooked on the fact that it had rained the night that followed his death.

Majek is not only known for his hit single and creativity in music, the singer had also had movie feature roles that made his fans see him as not only a talented singer but an all-round creative individual. In 2000, Fashek had a supporting role in the 2000 Nollywood movie Mark of the Beast and also starred in a commercial for non-alcoholic beverage Diamalt. In 2016 he performed to an audience of over 10000 people in a comedy show in Lagos.

Legendary Majek Fashek… His songs will keep playing not just on our phones but in our hearts 💔 pic.twitter.com/vcG8SI37NT — Mike (@ogbeni_mike) June 2, 2020

In December 2016 Fashek contributed the song “We Are Not Afraid” to a video featuring 200 celebrities to raise funds for the International Rescue Committee (IRC) and Human Rights Watch (HRW).

His wife, Rita Fashek inspired the song “Without You”; the couple had four children together, but later divorced In 2015, it was revealed that Fashek was bankrupt and battling drug addiction. After seeking for help, the singer returned to the music scene till he was hit hard again by another undisclosed illness which evidently took his life in the US.