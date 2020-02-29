Maltina School Games State Final Presents hope for the future of school sports in Nigeria

Travelling across Abuja, Lagos, Anambra, and Kano, you can clearly see that the Maltina School Games is not just a track and field school sports competition—it is an opportunity. It is a vital chance for young Nigerian students to find a hope for the future through sports, thanks to a brand that chose to believe in the Nigerian youth.

With hundreds of students across the country competing across several sports, from 100m sprints, 800m, 4x100m relay, long jump, high jump, javelin to shot put, the Maltina School Games is set to impact over 200million schoolchildren across Nigeria.

While watching the students compete in the Games, you cannot miss the determination in their eyes.

Umar Kabir Jibrin from SBS Dawakini Kudu fell while running his heat but that wasn’t enough to stop him — he picked himself up, kept running, and won his 100meters sprint.

When Zulaihat Muhammad Lawan from KGGC Minzibir’s form was off in her first long jump. The game master came to her aid and she ended up jumping further in subsequent attempts.

Maryam Idris Sani, a Health Education student at the Bayero University where the Kano State Finals was held, commented on how happy she was that the school sports competition allowed both boys and young girls compete.

It is awe-inspiring to see youth development happen right before your eyes — so fast that you cannot afford to blink so as not to miss it.

Then there are the naturals, those with nature given talent to excel at sports. Which is exactly what they do, competing in three different sports or more, pushing themselves to do better at every competition. Some end up first place with a shy smile and a drink of a chilled Maltina amidst the cheers of their fellow school mates and even other competitors from other schools.

That’s what sets the Maltina School games apart, every student is celebrated in competition, from the 1st placed to the 7th placed — they’re just happy to be there. You see their friendship blossom amidst competition, and you can’t help but feel a hope bubble up— a chance for the future of Nigeria.

A dream of seeing Nigerian students from all across the country come together sharing happiness in national unity through sports. With the school sports competition, Nigerian students finally have an opportunity to excel in track and field, and proudly represent Nigeria on international stages in the future.

The Maltina School Games is set to heavily impact Nigerian school students across the country, especially in the North, with vital international platforms like the BBC covering the State Finals in Abuja. You can read the story here.

For more information on the Maltina School Games, follow @Maltina on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook, and visit the website, www.maltina-nigeria.com for updates.

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Sponsor February 27, 2020

7th AMVCA: Bimbo Ademoye, Daniel Etim Effiong, Reminisce and other promising stars to watch out for

As Nigerians look back on the movie industry’s highly impressive journey, complete with admiration for some of the legendary actors ...

Sponsor February 26, 2020

OPPO Redefinition Photography Contest: 3 young Nigerian creatives bag N2m in cash & prizes

On the 6th of January 2020, OPPO Mobile Nigeria launched one of its biggest online contests tagged OPPO Redefinition Photography ...

Sponsor February 26, 2020

Spin with Nana tour rolls out plans for third edition themed Afro Series – the mainland invasion

The music, art and culture tour that seeks to celebrate DJs is taking things a notch higher for its third ...

Sponsor February 25, 2020

GTBank’s MD/CEO, Segun Agbaje to speak at Social Media Week this Thursday

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Guaranty Trust Bank plc, Segun Agbaje, is set to lead a conversation ...

Sponsor February 22, 2020

Kanwulia Live: A showcase of vocal talent and dexterity

Kanwulia, a Nigerian-American singer, songwriter and actor will be having her debut concert at the Hard Rock Cafe, Lagos on ...

Sponsor February 21, 2020

Maltina School Games inspire students towards being active and sharing happiness as state preliminaries commences

The recently unveiled track and field school sports campaign, Maltina School Games, will this week begin its State Preliminaries across ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail