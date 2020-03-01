Watch Teni talk ‘Billionaire’ EP and more with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Rubbin’ Minds today

By numbers, Nigerian female artistes pale in comparison to their male counterparts, which is why the rise of Teni the Entertainer in the music industry is beautiful to behold. Gaining a great deal of success from churning out hits since 2018, selling out her first concert in Lagos last year and crafting a online personality that’s as effervescent as her songs, Teni has taken her place in the music firmament, not to mention the top-tier awards she has garnered.

Today, host of Rubbin’ Minds Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will interview Teni to discuss her journey into her career, challenges and the release of her debut EP Billionaire. Off the project was the titular single Billionaire, its catchy sound accompanied by a video throwing a nod to erstwhile TV game show Who Wants to Be A Millionaire. You can catch the interview on Channels TV by 3pm (WAT).