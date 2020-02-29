With the Nigeria confirming its first case of the Coronavirus this week, all eyes are on the health minister Osagie Ehanire, who promptly tweeted the news via his account. In other ministries, we have Lai Mohammed yet again the news, wherein he compared government-run NTA to international news platform CNN. Here’s the YNaija Ministers’ Ranking for February.

10. Lai Mohammed

Minister of Information Lai Mohammed renowned for saying problematic things. Recently, he said that the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA) can compete with the likes of Cable News Network (CNN) if his ministry gets the $500 million loan it requires for the upgrade. The minister said this when he appeared before the senate committee on local and foreign loans. It became a talking point on social media with some implying that it could just be another avenue to embezzle public funds.

9. Sale Mamman

Only recently, the Nigerian Business Leaders Forum called on President Muhammadu Buhari to relive the Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman, of his position, accusing him of incompetence, nepotism and gross disregard for due process. Truth be told, the country’s power sector has worsened in the last five months, and there are reasons to believe that Mamman is a ghost worker.

The Minister has been nowhere close to providing answers to the worsening state of electricity. Unlike immediate minister Babatunde Fashola who had interviews with the press was vocal about his mission statement and reiterated it from time to time, Mamman has been tight-lipped about the affairs of his ministry. He stirs no debate, offers nothing resembling hope, has no media team, has never addressed a press conference of note or participated in major interviews.

8. Babatunde Fashola

As Minister for Works and Housing, Fashola said last year that the roads in Nigeria aren’t that bad and it still stands as one of the most problematic things he has said. Recently, the minister disclosed that the Federal Government will begin the reconstruction of the Ibadan-Ife-Ilesa expressway next month. He stated this during an inspection of ongoing federal road projects in Osun recently.

7. Chris Ngige

Chris Ngige’s tenure as Minister for Labour and Employment has been blemished by the protracted non-implementation of the new minimum wage. Not to mention his problematic comments about Nigerians doctors moving to Canada. Now, at a high-level bilateral conference, entitled; “Taking Next Steps; Ending Child Labour by 2025,” in Leiden, Netherlands, Ngige called for international organisations to eradicate child labour in Nigeria.

Sure, the Nigerian government enacted the Child Rights Acts of 2003, to consolidate all the existing laws on the fundamental rights of children. That said, Ngige campaigning against child labour on an international platform is commendable.

6. Timipre Sylva

Some interesting snapshots of achievements under Petroleum Minister Timipre Sylva is the discovery of crude oil in Benue, review of the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), which is now in an advanced stage of getting passed into law this year.

5. Sabo Nanono

Nothing could be more disingenuous and tone-deaf than Agriculture minister Sabo Nanono saying at the 2019 World Food Day in Nigeria that there’s no hunger in Nigeria. That said, no less than 100,000 youths are to benefit directly from the Federal Government’s $1.1bn agriculture mechanisation scheme known as the Green Imperative Programme.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, who said an 18-man committee has been inaugurated by the Federal Government for the implementation of the project.

4. Hadi Sirika

Hadi Sirika has made some commendable strides since his inauguration as the minister of aviation last year. In November 2019, it was reported that Sirika deposited ratification on ‘Protocol to Amend the Convention on Offences and Certain Other Acts Committed on Board Aircraft, done at Montreal on 4 April 2014’ also known as “The Montreal Protocol 2014,” with the International Civil Aviation Organisation, (ICAO) at the United Nation agency’s headquarters in Montreal, Canada. This feat is in line with Nigeria’s efforts to support air laws against unruly behavior onboard aircraft.

Also, Sirika has inspected the Enugu runway construction, which will be ready this year.

3. Osagie Ehanire

Expectations were high when Osagie Ehanire took over as the Minister of Health last year, given his sophisticated portfolio. That said, Nigeria is currently battling to curb the spread of Lassa fever which is ravaging some states in the country. The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control has confirmed that Lassa Fever has spread to 27 states.

However, Ehanire can be commended for quickly addressing Nigeria’s first case of the Coronavirus, which became news this week. “We have started working to identify all the contacts of the person since he entered Nigeria and even those who were with him on the aircraft,” Ehanire told reporters on Friday in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja. Given the way the deadly Ebola virus was contained in Nigeria, it is expected that the Coronavirus will be eradicated too.

2. Rotimi Amaechi

Reviving the railway transport system has been a critical aspect of Buhari’s administration and this is so because he has Amaechi as minister. As much as the railway line is delaying, he hasn’t been idle about the project. No specific date for launch. Commending him for transparency and we can’t wait for the railway because it will solve traffic issues along the Lagos-Ibadan corridor.

1. Sunday Dare

Since Sunday Dare became Minister of Sports and Youth Development, he has made it a point of duty to wade into crisis within various federations which has in time past brought embarrassment to the country. This month, the minister finally fulfilled his vow to pay the owed last April allowances by the AFN (Athletics Federation of Nigeria) during the CAA U-18/U-20 championships in Abidjan, Cote D’Ivoire. The allowances were owed under the now-suspended president of the federation, Shehu Ibrahim Gusau’s leadership.

In addition, Sunday Dare has urged the Nigeria Football Federation to fast track the process of relocating to its new office complex.