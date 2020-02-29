You may also like

Our Journey Is Joy February 28, 2020

Over-react | The Daily Vulnerable

by Ponmile Shittu A couple of months back, I probably wouldn’t have given thought to if or why people overreact. ...

Our Journey Is Joy February 27, 2020

For her | The Daily Vulnerable

by Fatima Allahnanan This is for her Whose stepfather kept a cutlass by the side Thrusting forcefully into her While ...

Our Journey Is Joy February 26, 2020

Silence and words | The Daily Vulnerable

by Ado Aminu Silence is golden, they say, until it staunch the tide of welling emotions that will otherwise have ...

Our Journey Is Joy February 22, 2020

Protect your time | The Daily Vulnerable

by Kara Cutruzzula What’s the most important part of your day? Maybe it’s your morning routine — you love the ...

Our Journey Is Joy February 20, 2020

They don’t understand | The Daily Vulnerable

by Bimpe Aliu I have made it a habit to be okay with knowing that some people can’t understand. That’s ...

Our Journey Is Joy February 19, 2020

Lies I believed | The Daily Vulnerable

by Damola Morenikeji Maybe you’ve heard those lies too, and believed them. “Women can multitask better than men. As a ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail