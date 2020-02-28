The YNaija Cover – 28th February

It’s no longer news that Nigeria has confirmed its first case of the Coronavirus, according to the Minister of Health. The Coronavirus case in Nigeria is an Italian citizen who works in Nigeria and returned from Milan, Italy to Lagos, on February 27th, 2020. He was confirmed by the Virology Laboratory of the Lagos University Teaching Hospital. Also noteworthy is the pre-existing Lassa Fever which has spread to 27 states. 

That said, the government has asked Nigerians not to panic, given the way the country was able to quickly isolate and contain the spread of the deadly Ebola virus in 2014.

