Asharami Synergy launches Asha Engine Oil to meet demand for quality lubricants

Asharami Synergy, a Sahara Group company, has raised the bar of quality and top performance with the launch of Asha Engine Oil, its new range of lubricants in the Nigerian market. Speaking at the press launch for the MOVE WITH ASHA Campaign, on Tuesday, 18th of February, at their Ijora Lagos office, Moroti Adedoyin-Adeyinka the Managing Director, Asharami Synergy, informed the press, that the Asha Engine Oil, has been specifically designed to offer the highest standard of quality, safety, durability, affordability, and exceptional performance.

“The engine oil we are presenting today is a product of Asharami Synergy’s passion for providing solutions through innovation. We are introducing the gold standard of quality among lubricants and we are delighted that Nigerians can now turn to the Asha Engine Oil as their preferred engine oil across the nation,” she said.

Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association (NATA) Representatives with Asharami Team Moroti Adedoyin ( MD/CEO ), Foluso Sobanjo (Chief Operating Officer) and Oluwaseun Yussuf ( Sales Manager).

Adedoyin-Adeyinka said the affordable Asha engine oil range which includes Asha Crest, Asha Xtra, Asha Trans and Asha HD Premium have undergone extensive quality tests and have been certified for distribution across the country.

“In a market contending with quackery, consumers can now move with Asha to safeguard and optimise the performance of their engines. The Asha Engine Oil range can be applied to all manner of engines in generators, light and heavy-duty machines, cars, trucks, motorcycles, among others. We are delighted to give Nigerians the ultimate choice of engine oil that is pocket-friendly and outstanding by all parameters,” she added.

Oluwaseun Yussuf ( Sales manager) showing the different ASHA Engine oil SKU.

The Asha Engine Oil Marketing and Sales Manager, Seun Yussuf, disclosed at the launch of the lubricants that Asharami Synergy was working with top distributors and other stakeholders to ensure seamless access to the engine oil across the nation. “Asha Engine oil is here to give all consumers peace of mind whenever they are looking to buy lubricants for their engines. We urge everyone to move with Asha for ultimate protection of their engines.”

Asharami Synergy’s operations and processes have earned the company several ISO certifications for quality and safety. Here is a brief description and specification of the Asha Crest and Xtra Engine oil variants:

The unveiling moment

ASHA CREST 20W-50API SL/CF

Superior quality multi-grade motor oil blended from highly refined paraffinic base stocks and sophisticated additive package. It is particularly suited for high-performance petrol, diesel, and turbo-charged passenger cars, four-wheel-drive vehicles and light vans.

PERFORMANCE FEATURES

  • Dependable all-year-round engine protection
  • Superior fuel economic
  • Produced with a unique formulation which prevents deposit formation and protect the engine against soot build-up, for prolonged engine life and to maximize engine durability.
  • High oxidation resistance and long oil life
  • Excellent catalyst, turbo-charged performance and low chlorine content makes it environmentally friendly.

PACKAGING: This comes in 4L, 1L and 200L.

L-R (Management Team mechanic village visit to meet with distributor) Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association (NATA) Representatives Ranson Joint Ventures – First distributor for Asha Engine Oil during the market visitation.
L-R (Management Team mechanic village visit to meet with distributor) Nigeria Automobile Technicians Association (NATA) Representatives Ranson Joint Ventures – First distributor for Asha Engine Oil during the market visitation.

ASHA XTRA – 40 API SF/CC

A high-quality mono-grade oil recommended for both petrol and diesel engines operating under moderate to severe service conditions. It is suitable for turbo-charged passenger cars, pickups, light vans, four-wheel-drive vehicles, including those using the most advance technology.

PERFORMANCE FEATURES

  • Excellent chemical stability that prevents piston ring sticking and minimizes fuel and oil consumption and provides all-year-round engine protection.
  • Provides excellent anti-wear, anti-corrosion and anti-rust protection for engines with reduced emission.
  • Has detergent dispersant qualities, suppress sludge and vanish deposition, keeping engines perfectly clean.PACKAGING
  • This comes in 4L, 1L and 200L
  • Available Nationwide Recommended Retail Prices 1 liter 4 liters 25 liters Asha Crest N900 N3,000 Asha Xtra N700 N2,500 Asha HD 40 N14,500 Asha Trans N1,000
Cross section of press men being briefed by the Asharami team.
(L-R) Folusho Sobanjo and Adesoji Ogungbesan during product unveiling.
Cross section of Staff of Asharami Synergy during the press launch.
