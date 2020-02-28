Fear of Coronavirus, Naira Marley the Motivational Speaker | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here are the ones we saw today:

naira marley became a motivational speaker ever since he got back. who’s this new guy and who injected you with manners? — i identify as titties. (@_lolatte) February 28, 2020

“Don’t mock ladies who are broke. Some of them refused to sleep with men for money” If you tweet this again you’re stupid. — Richard Omo Ibo (@meettherichard) February 28, 2020

Will the fear of coronavirus keep lagosians from cheating? Will you people reduce fornication? 😭😭😭😭 — A Fokken Queen! 👑 (@cremechic11) February 28, 2020

Just a kindly remember to my friends and relatives in Lagos that I won’t be accepting hugs, handshakes from them any longer, and most especially to my girlfriends no more sex, kiss, cuddle till the cure to coronavirus get to lagos Yours faithfully Tolu thank u for understanding — Engineer Tolu Tezzy_ 💧 (@tolutezzy_) February 28, 2020

Antibodies rise!! Don’t waste my money. — Cake (@Pr1y3) February 28, 2020

Just met @IamMayorKun At the airport. Omo no handshake, na 🤘🏾 we do. 😂 — PERUZZI (@Peruzzi_VIBES) February 28, 2020