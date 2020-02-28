Here are the best and worst performing Senators for February

Imagine having a sitting senator advocate for the rehabilitation of ex-Boko Haram members into society, and a bill seeking to grant immunity on members of both states and federal legislature passing second reading at the House of Representatives. If passed into law, it would be difficult to prosecute indicted lawmakers while in office. Here’s how we ranked senators this month

10. Senator Ibrahim Gaidam

Senator Ibrahim Gaidam, sponsor of the bill that seeks to establish an agency for the rehabilitation of repentant Boko Haram members, has said his goal is to reintegrate such persons into mainstream politics in Nigeria. The rehabilitation of ex-Boko Haram terrorists isn’t news anymore, bur Gaidam’s seeming resolve to push this bill is an indication of misplaced priorities.

9. Senator Aishatu Dahiru

The town of Garkida in northeastern Nigeria was recently attacked by Boko Haram, and a number of buildings were burned, including the church building for Ekklesiyar Yan’uwa. As such, Senator Aishatu Dahiru cited Orders 42 & 52 and moved a motion on the insurgent attack on Garkida, a town in Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa. Dahiru urged the Chief of Army Staff to establish a military command base in the town, and for NEMA to urgently assess the extent of damage and provide relief materials to communities affected.

8. Senator Bassey Akpan

A Bill for an Act to provide for prudent management of the Nation’s Resources, ensure long term macro economic stability of the National Economy, secure greater accountability and transparency in Giscal operations within the Medium Term Fiscal Policy Framework and the establishment of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission to ensure the promotion and enforcement of the Nation’s Economic Objectives; and for related matters, 2020 (SB. 144) was read for the second time. It was sponsored by Bassey Akpan

7. Ovie Omo-Agege

Senator Ovie Omo-Agege has sponsored a Bill for an Act to amend the Electoral Act No. 6 2010 and for other related matters. It has passed a second reading and with support from Senator Abba Moro and Senator Michael Nnachi, the Bill seeks to ensure the INEC has credible and legitimate elections, with a potential clause to limit the number of political parties participating in elections.

6. Senator Uche Ekwunife

The Senate has mandated its Committees on Banking, Insurance and Financial Institutions, and Finance to investigate withholding tax revenues on both bank deposits and dividends. This was even as it urged banks and Central Security and Clearing System (CSCS) to work with various government agencies and stakeholders in ensuring that collection and remittance of withholding tax to the Federal Government are done using modern automated tax solutions and information technology solutions. The motion was sponsored by Uche Ekwunife

5. Femi Gbajabiamila (Speaker, House of Reps)

‎The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has said that the House would take steps to fast-track the consideration and amendment of the Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA). Gbajabiamila said that has become necessary in order to improve the legal framework for doing business in Nigeria. The speaker made this commitment during a meeting with the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council led by the Special Adviser to the president on Ease of Doing Business, Dr Jumoke Oduwole.

4. Barau Jibrin

A Bill for an Act to establish the Federal University of Medicine and Medical Sciences, Abeokuta Ogun and for matters connected there with, 2020 (SB. 26) is read the Second Time. According to Bill Sponsor, Senator Barau Jibrin, the Bill will help bring about a university that will help train the manpower in personnel that will manage our health centers.

3. Teslim Folarin

This week, Teslim Balogun moved the motion for the urgent need to reduce accidents involving Trucks and Articulated Lorries (Tankers and Trailers) on our Highways. During the session, Balogun proposed that agencies on the road should test drivers for their mental and physical conditions. Part of the ways this can improve is to deploy the use of technology, which will enable us to track whether the driver over speeds or has not slept for a while.

2. Mohammed Monguno

In a new Bill for an Act to Provide for the establishment of the National Commission against the Proliferation of Small Arms and Light Weapons, Nigeria’s federal lawmakers are pushing for a more coordinated handling of arms in the country currently bedevilled by increasing insecurity.

Experts see the bill, which passed second reading in the House of Representatives as a welcome development and now question the efficiency of committees and task force set up to check the multiplication of arms in the country. The Bill was sponsored by Senator Mohammed Monguno.

1. Clifford Ordia

Last week, Clifford Ordia raised the motion for the need to combat the high rate of infants deaths caused by Pneumonia, and there was a resolve by a large number of senators to urge the Federal Ministry of Health to launch a massive vaccination programme to arrest the killer disease and also push for relevant health agencies to make available Amoxicillin DT antibiotics to health centers round the country to treat the infection.