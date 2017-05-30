The Media Blog: Funke Akindele is trying something new with online TV – and it’s very hard

Everything she has done so far has turned to gold – Jenifa’s Diary 1, Jenifa’s Diary 2 and Jenifa’s Diary, the blockbuster television series.

So there’s no one with the credibility to tell Funke Akindele she can’t do hard things. And hard thing is exactly what she is trying to do with her new project SceneOne.TV, which is essentially an on-demand video service for TV and film. Or at least, for her TV and film content.

She recently launched her new series, Industreet at a celeb-studded event in Lagos, and it turns out the series is only available on her platform. As well as the new season – Season 9 – of Jenifa’s Diary.

The producer of Lekki Wives, Blessing Egbe – who certainly knows she is doing – was the first to launch her own streaming platform with BConceptNetwork.TV last year around June. It hosted her new film One Room and her new series, The Thing About Marriage. We don’t have access to the numbers, but based on anecdotal evidence, no one paid attention to all three of the things we just mentioned. Though to be fair, there is the fact of zero fanfare around the launch, and the fact of that horrible, horrible, horrible name. So Funke has two things going for her.

We hope she succeeds. Because if she does, it will be a merry Christmas for other content creators across the country.

We’ll see if she knows something Egbe and iROKO TV’s Jason Njoku don’t.