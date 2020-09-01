Mompha the girlfriend stealer, Computer village jazz | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:

1.

Hating spaghetti is not a good personality trait. Do better — Stanlee (@stanleyymartins) September 1, 2020

Pasta Haters

2.

Be kiaful

3.

When I'm in computer village and my laptop bag suddenly feels light https://t.co/vx4wpZBVM6 — 😍 Realest 😍 #BBNaija (@Ozikroh) September 1, 2020

Wind af carry it o

4.

Me when the guest in my home finally leaves and i can become a legally free citizen of my home again. https://t.co/ZPVOa0H3E9 — #RoastMe (@llcoolstain) September 1, 2020

Freedom! Freedom, cut me loose

5.

She plays the Guinness so beautifully. https://t.co/DL81CJvmhK — abeiku (@edudzi_) September 1, 2020

If you know, you know

6.

The trust your Dog has on you Vs your Cat pic.twitter.com/BIHZIUfcjp — Deepwound (@A_B_B_A_H) September 1, 2020

Ha ha ha

7.

If Mompha ask your babe out, you’re meant to be happy for her — Samuel Mbah (@Mbahdeyforyou) September 1, 2020

She has jammed riches o! Pop champagne, really.

8.

I sneezed and this bolt driver opened the windows. Rating him 1 star — Lana🥀 (@Daniswitz) September 1, 2020

Baba is just taking extra precaution

10.

who took my…………oh here it is https://t.co/T9aEFCebPb — Femi❗ (@DJPhemzydee) September 1, 2020

This is really how it be

10.

Until you hear am from Sars https://t.co/kotkzxOHat — 𝙈𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙖𝙡𝙖 𝙅𝙣𝙧. (@kusssman) August 31, 2020

It won’t be so attractive then