Mompha the girlfriend stealer, Computer village jazz | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.
Here’s a roundup of the best we saw:
1.
Hating spaghetti is not a good personality trait. Do better
— Stanlee (@stanleyymartins) September 1, 2020
Pasta Haters
2.
…might lead to unemployment. https://t.co/yf9VkyzIRx
— Eris, the unhinged (@Eccentric_sky) September 1, 2020
Be kiaful
3.
When I'm in computer village and my laptop bag suddenly feels light https://t.co/vx4wpZBVM6
— 😍 Realest 😍 #BBNaija (@Ozikroh) September 1, 2020
Wind af carry it o
4.
Me when the guest in my home finally leaves and i can become a legally free citizen of my home again. https://t.co/ZPVOa0H3E9
— #RoastMe (@llcoolstain) September 1, 2020
Freedom! Freedom, cut me loose
5.
She plays the Guinness so beautifully. https://t.co/DL81CJvmhK
— abeiku (@edudzi_) September 1, 2020
If you know, you know
6.
The trust your Dog has on you Vs your Cat pic.twitter.com/BIHZIUfcjp
— Deepwound (@A_B_B_A_H) September 1, 2020
Ha ha ha
7.
If Mompha ask your babe out, you’re meant to be happy for her
— Samuel Mbah (@Mbahdeyforyou) September 1, 2020
She has jammed riches o! Pop champagne, really.
8.
I sneezed and this bolt driver opened the windows. Rating him 1 star
— Lana🥀 (@Daniswitz) September 1, 2020
Baba is just taking extra precaution
10.
who took my…………oh here it is https://t.co/T9aEFCebPb
— Femi❗ (@DJPhemzydee) September 1, 2020
This is really how it be
Funny tweets we saw while men slept
10.
Until you hear am from Sars https://t.co/kotkzxOHat
— 𝙈𝙖𝙘𝙝𝙖𝙖𝙡𝙖 𝙅𝙣𝙧. (@kusssman) August 31, 2020
It won’t be so attractive then
Toluwanimi Onakoya is a spirited writer, creative and videographer. Her biggest drive is to connect with people and depict tales using various forms of media.
Toluwanimi is available on Instagram and Twitter @nimi_onaks
Leave a reply