Music legend King Sunny Ade has agreed to meet his alleged daughter, Ayeni

Chief Sunday Adeniyi Adeyeye, also known as King Sunny Ade, a legendary Nigerian musician and songwriter, has finally agreed to meet his supposed 52-year-old daughter, Elizabeth Ayeni.

You may remember that Elizabeth Ayeni said in June that the famous singer was her real father.

The 52-year-old woman said that her mother had told her that the musician was her biological father. She also said that she had tried and failed to get in touch with him.

She said that his lack of response to her request made her go to the Human Rights Commission, which helped her write to Sunny Ade twice, but he never replied.

But in a new development, the well-known musician has now agreed to meet with Elizabeth Ayeni alone.

His attorney, Donald Ajibola, told an online newspaper on Monday that the meeting would be set up with Ayeni when he had some free time.

Ajibola said, “I contacted Ayeni some days back and told her that I had spoken with Sunny Ade and he agreed to meet her”.

Confirming the meeting, Ayeni said she intended to conduct a DNA test to confirm her paternity.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

YNaija September 20, 2022

Most Nigerian guys don’t want me, they want my billionaire Dad – DJ Cuppy

Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, also known as DJ Cuppy, a Nigerian disc jockey, and producer, has spoken out about her love ...

YNaija September 20, 2022

Asake, Burna Boy, and Wizkid among other Nigerian artists feature on Billboard 200 album chart

When your art gets known around the world, as an artist, you tend to brag about it, and your fans ...

YNaija September 17, 2022

Relationship Expert Solomon Buchi parts ways with his fiance

Relationship expert Solomon Buchi has announced that he has parted ways with his fiance, Arike Adeola. He announced this on ...

YNaija September 17, 2022

With new single ‘Rush’, Ayra returns stronger than ever

After a great 2021, Ayra Starr, the biggest singer on Mavin Records, is back with an irresistible post-summer hit called ...

YNaija September 16, 2022

Adesua and Banky W release cute photos of their son

Adesua Etomi-Wellington, a Nigerian actress better known by her stage name Adesua Etomi, and her husband Banky W have finally ...

YNaija September 6, 2022

Another Win for Tems as she’s set to receive the BMI Impact Award

At an event slated for the Savoy Hotel in London on October 3, Nigerian Afrobeats musician Tems will receive the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail