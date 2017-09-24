“Nigerians want PDP to come back in 2019 to rule and rule better” – Adedoja

The former Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Prof. Taoheed Adedoja, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), would have ruled beyond 16 years if there was no impunity and imposition of candidates.

He said this in Abuja on Sunday while speaking with newsmen about his desire to occupy the position of National Chairman of the party. He said that the method that would be used to provide the outcome of the December convention would serve as a political laboratory for testing the democratic credentials of the PDP.

“If the December election into all the national leadership positions is democratic and the delegates decide who their officers are, we will use the process for the elections of candidates for the party.”

“So when we get right the national convention, then PDP has gotten it right.”

He said that the party lost in the last election not because it did not do well in providing the dividends of democracy to Nigerians, in terms of infrastructure, social and economic development.

Adedoja said that the PDP would have ruled beyond 16 years, but its administration was truncated majorly because of impunity, imposition of candidates, and processes by which some of its candidates emerged.

He added that PDP lost power not because Nigerians were not satisfied with it, but because they were promised changes “but after two years Nigerians want PDP to come back in 2019 to rule and rule better.”

The former minister said he was “the fresh face” PDP needs, especially now that the party wants to give Nigerians fresh ideas to consolidate on its 16 years achievements.

“To lead a party of PDP that is the biggest party in Africa will require a person with thorough understanding of the political thinking and orientation of Nigerians.”

“I have not been involved in igniting any problem or crisis in PDP either at the ward, local government, state or national level.’’

He added that in his desire to lead the party, he had been making wide consultation with PDP stakeholders in over 30 states, “and I am satisfied with the feedback.”

Adedoja said when elected as PDP national Chairman, he would set in motion, machinery that would ensure that the party’s representatives emerged without imposition.

He added that when elected, he also had a 15 point focus that would help in discharging his duties, which include providing the needed leadership for re-positioning and re-branding of PDP.

“Part of my focus will also be promotion of party sustainability at the ward, local government, state and national level, through viable business ventures and investments.”

“Ensuring party internal democracy and party discipline as well implementing standard financial regulations that conform to international best practices on transparency and accountability.”