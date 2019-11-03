NigeriasNewTribe: Here’s the The Future Awards 2019 nominees list

The long-awaited nominees unveiling of The Future Awards 2019 went live today on Channels TV, Soundcity TV, Pop Central, and ONTV. Award-winning creative director and CEO of Anita Brows Beauty, Anita Adetoye and actor, Francis Sule introduced the class of 2019 of Nigeria’s New Tribe, and the nominees represent the continent’s inspiring change agents, breaking boundaries in education, advocacy, media, agriculture, innovation, entertainment and more.

Themed ‘Nigeria’s New Tribe’, the 14th edition of The Future Awards Africa celebrates youth between ages 18 – 31, united by the possibilities of their talent, commitment to hard work and driven by excellence and their impact on the economy under the year in review.

Follow @TFAAfrica to keep up with the latest news on #TFAA2019. You can also join the conversation on all social media platforms with the hashtags #NigeriasNewTribe and #TFAA2019.

Check out the nominees below:

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ACTING

Timini Egbuson (32)

Bimbo Ademoye (28)

Bandele ‘Baaj’ Adebule (30)

Sharon Ooja (28)

Fatima Washa Abdullahi (26)

Moshood Fattah (28)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR AGRICULTURE

Emmanuel Maduka (24)

Chiamaka Ndukwu Theresa and Kenneth Okonkwo (25/25)

Uka Eje (29)

Divine-Love Akam (24)

Rotimi Olawale (29)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ADVOCACY

Hamzat Lawal (32)

Bright Jaja (29)

Uchechi ‘Ucy’ Rochas (27)

Ifedayo Durosinmi-Etti (30)

Funke Adeoye (27)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ARTS (VISUAL & APPLIED)

Arinze Stanley (26)

Ken Nwadiogbu (25)

Dipo Doherty (28)

Olarinde Olayemi Ayanfeoluwa (22)

Olabanke Subair (28)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR COMMUNITY ACTION

This is a category open to public voting on awards.thefutureafrica.com/vote

Abdulazeez Kaltumi (27)

Yetunde Fadeyi (27)

Kelechukwu Nwachukwu Lucky (25)

Tony Joy (27)

Akpobi Elvis (31)

Isaac Success (28)

Stephen Teru (29)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR FILM-MAKING

Kayode Kasum (28)

Dare Olaitan (28)

Chinney Love Eze (31)

Rahama Sadau (26)

Uche Odoh (30)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR LITERATURE

Akwaeke Emezi (32)

Ijeoma Umebinyuo (30)

Lanaire Aderemi (20)

Oyinkan Braithwaite (31)

Otosirieze Obi-Young (25)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR MEDIA

Peace Itimi (24)

Paul Alasiri (27)

Edirin Edewor (28)

Samuel Ajiboye (28)

Tosin Olaseinde (31)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR MUSIC

Teniola Apata (26)

Damini Ebunoluwa ‘Burna Boy’ Ogulu (28)

Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana (29)

John ‘Johnny Drille’ Ighodalo (29)

Sadiq ‘Wurld’ Onifade (32)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR PROFESSIONAL SERVICE

Bukky Akomolafe (31)

Adesola Ade-Unuigbe (28)

Yinka Iyinolakan (30)

Onoriode Reginald Aziza (27)

Peter Tega Oghenejobo (32)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR OAP (VISUAL & AUDIO)

Osato ‘EDK’ Edokpayi (27)

Huisaina ‘Dashen’ Usman (31)

Mayowa Ogundele – Adegoke (30)

Simi ‘Drey’Adejumo (21)

Sandra Ezekwesili (30)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR PUBLIC SERVICE

Adetola Onayemi (28)

Ibijoke Faborede (31)

Moses Onalapo (29)

Dr Achama Eluwa (31)

Fehintola Ajogbasile and Judith Oguzie (27/32)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR SPORTS

Al-farouq Aminu (29)

Georgia Oboh (18)

Eseoghene Oguma (21)

Samuel Chukwueze (23)

Israel Adesanya (30)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR EDUCATION

Olaseni Cole (32)

Omozino Eguh (28)

Eyitayo Ogunmola (31)

Seyi Oluyole (27)

Farida Kabir (27)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR TECHNOLOGY

Chinedu Azodoh/ Adetayo Bamiro (29/32)

Zang Luka Bot (28)

Muhammad Salisu Abdullahi (28)

Timothy Adeleye (25)

Funfere Koroye (29)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR FASHION

Andrea Iyamah (26)

Derin Fabikun (29)

Tuboboreni Sandrah (28)

Osemwengie Victor Odion (31)

Kenneth Izedonmwen (29)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR BUSINESS

Adekunle Hassan (31)

Obi Ozor (30)

Chika Madubuko (30)

Olawale Ayilara (31)

Tiwalola Olanubi (31)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR JOURNALISM

Aisha Salaudeen (25)

Joey Akan (28)

Ayodeji Rotinwa (29)

Shola Lawal (25)

Kiki Mordi (28)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Adah Clarence (30)

Yemi Ajala (31)

Praise Nnemeka (21)

Stephen Tayo (25)

Tolani Alli (27)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR YOUNG PERSON OF THE YEAR – Full list to be unveiled in a press release November 4, 2019

Debo Ogundoyin (32)

Kenneth Udekwe (32)

Damini ‘Burna Boy’ Ogulu (28)