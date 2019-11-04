5 Things that Should Matter Today: President Buhari extends border closure till January 2020

The border closure which has led to the seizure of some banned goods has been extended by President Buhari, as confirmed in a memo dated November 1 and signed by the Comptroller (Enforcement) of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Mr Victor Dimka. The memo which noted that the border closure has so far recorded an overwhelming success, added that there is need to extend it as some objectives are yet to be achieved.

President Buhari leaves from the UK from Saudi Arabia

President Buhari on Saturday, November 2nd departed Makkah via Abdulaziz International Airport Jeddah for Unitted Kingdom after he successfully performed the Lesser Hajj. The Nigerian leader left Makkah for Jeddah at about 1.30pm (local time) while his presidential aircraft took-off for London at exactly 3.05pm.

BBNaija’s Khafi says the UK MET police has asked her to return to work

Ex-BBNaija housemate, Khafi Kareem, says she has been asked to resume work at the London Metropolitan police in the United Kingdom where she was an officer before participating in Big Brother Naija 2019. Recall that while she was in the House, there were reports that MET police authorities were thinking of terminating her appointment for going on the show without any permission from her superiors.

Nigerian Army distances itself from Operation Positive Identification

The Nigerian Army has dissociated itself from Operation Positive Identification across states in the country which is allegedly being promoted by one Bricks company. The public has been urged to disregard the statement by Bricks Company on Operation Positive Identification.

Check out Peruzzi’s new track ‘Destiny’