Burna Boy, Debo Ogundoyin, Teni, Falz the Bahd Guy, Tega Oghenejobo, Adesola Ade-Unuigbe, Sharon Ooja, Timini Egbuson, others nominated for The Future Awards Africa 2019

Burna Boy, Debo Ogundoyin, Teni, Falz The Bahd Guy, Tega Oghenejobo of Mavin Records, Adesola Ade-Unuigbe of BellaNaija, Sharon Ooja, Timini Egbuson, Tolani Alli, Tubobereni of Tubo Woman, Stephen Tayo and others have been nominated for the 2019 edition of The Future Awards Africa (TFAA).

The Central Working Committee (CWC) of the awards released the list of nominees covering twenty-one categories in the 14th edition of Africa’s biggest youth awards holding on 24 November, 2019 at the Balmoral Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Lagos.

Themed ‘Nigeria’s New Tribe, the nominees represent outstanding young talents, innovators, entrepreneurs and community advocates in various industries who are breaking boundaries. Since its inception, The Future Awards Africa has championed over 2,000 trailblazers between 18 – 31 years across the continent, including Tara Fela-Durotoye, Innocent ‘2Face’ Idibia, Samson Itodo, Mark Angel, Bisola Borha, Bolanle Olukanni, Zainab Balogun, Bayo Omoboriowo, Ikechukwu Oviawe, and many more.

Bukonla Adebakin, Chief Operating Officer of The Future Project expressed her excitement about the new nominees and emphasized the importance of recognizing extraordinary young Nigerians in the leadership space who are achieving greatness.

“We are excited to present this list of nominees which were meticulously selected. At TFAA, we recognize and acknowledge young people’s talent and innovations, so introducing the nominees for class of 2019 serves to remind those that celebrate them that the world is watching and whatever you do is worth doing well,” she said.

See full list below:

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ACTING

Timini Egbuson (32) Bimbo Ademoye (28) Bandele ‘Baaj’ Adebule (30) Sharon Ooja (28) Fatima Washa Abdullahi (26) Moshood Fattah (28)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR AGRICULTURE

Emmanuel Maduka (24) Chiamaka Ndukwu Theresa and Kenneth Okonkwo (25/25) Uka Eje (29) Divine-Love Akam (24) Rotimi Olawale (29)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ADVOCACY

Hamzat Lawal (32) Bright Jaja (29) Uchechi ‘Ucy’ Rochas (27) Ifedayo Durosinmi-Etti (30) Funke Adeoye (27)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR ARTS (VISUAL & APPLIED)

Arinze Stanley (26) Ken Nwadiogbu (25) Dipo Doherty (28) Olarinde Olayemi Ayanfeoluwa (22) Olabanke Subair (28)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR COMMUNITY ACTION This is a category open to public voting on awards.thefutureafrica.com/vote

Abdulazeez Kaltumi (27) Yetunde Fadeyi (27) Kelechukwu Nwachukwu Lucky (25) Tony Joy (27) Akpobi Elvis (31) Isaac Success (28) Stephen Teru (29)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR FILM-MAKING

Kayode Kasum (28) Dare Olaitan (28) Chinney Love Eze (31) Rahama Sadau (26) Uche Odoh (30)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR LITERATURE

Akwaeke Emezi (32) Ijeoma Umebinyuo (30) Lanaire Aderemi (20) Oyinkan Braithwaite (31) Otosirieze Obi-Young (25)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR MEDIA

Peace Itimi (24) Paul Alasiri (27) Edirin Edewor (28) Samuel Ajiboye (28) Tosin Olaseinde (31)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR MUSIC

Teniola Apata (26) Damini Ebunoluwa ‘Burna Boy’ Ogulu (28) Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana (29) John ‘Johnny Drille’ Ighodalo (29) Sadiq ‘Wurld’ Onifade (32)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR PROFESSIONAL SERVICE

Bukky Akomolafe (31) Adesola Ade-Unuigbe (28) Yinka Iyinolakan (30) Onoriode Reginald Aziza (27) Peter Tega Oghenejobo (32)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR OAP (VISUAL & AUDIO)

Osato ‘EDK’ Edokpayi (27) Huisaina ‘Dashen’ Usman (31) Mayowa Ogundele – Adegoke (30) Simi ‘Drey’Adejumo (21) Sandra Ezekwesili (30)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR PUBLIC SERVICE

Adetola Onayemi (28) Ibijoke Faborede (31) Moses Onalapo (29) Dr Achama Eluwa (31) Fehintola Ajogbasile and Judith Oguzie (27/32)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR SPORTS

Al-farouq Aminu (29) Georgia Oboh (18) Eseoghene Oguma (21) Samuel Chukwueze (23) Israel Adesanya (30)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR EDUCATION

Olaseni Cole (32) Omozino Eguh (28) Eyitayo Ogunmola (31) Seyi Oluyole (27) Farida Kabir (27)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR TECHNOLOGY

Chinedu Azodoh/ Adetayo Bamiro (29/32) Zang Luka Bot (28) Muhammad Salisu Abdullahi (28) Timothy Adeleye (25) Funfere Koroye (29)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR FASHION

Andrea Iyamah (26) Derin Fabikun (29) Tuboboreni Sandrah (28) Osemwengie Victor Odion (31) Kenneth Izedonmwen (29)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR BUSINESS

Adekunle Hassan (31) Obi Ozor (30) Chika Madubuko (30) Olawale Ayilara (31) Tiwalola Olanubi (31)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR JOURNALISM

Aisha Salaudeen (25) Joey Akan (28) Ayodeji Rotinwa (29) Shola Lawal (25) Kiki Mordi (28)

THE FUTURE AWARDS AFRICA PRIZE FOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Adah Clarence (30) Yemi Ajala (31) Praise Nnemeka (21) Stephen Tayo (25) Tolani Alli (27)