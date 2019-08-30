Yemi Alade, Juliet Ibrahim, Timini Egbuson, others at the launch of The Future Awards Africa 2019

Musician and songwriter, Yemi Alade; actors, Timini Egbuson and Juliet Ibrahim; Mohammed Yahaya, resident representative, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP); and Hon. Sunday Dare, Minister of Youth and Sports, were among the personalities at the launch of The Future Awards Africa 2019 which held at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

The event, which took place on Monday, 26 August, 2019, also featured activities to commemorate this year’s International Youth Day.

Currently in its 14th year, The Future Awards Africa seeks to recognize and reward excellence and service among young people between the ages of 18 and 31.

Please find pictures below: