Yemi Alade, Juliet Ibrahim, Timini Egbuson, others at the launch of The Future Awards Africa 2019

Musician and songwriter, Yemi Alade; actors, Timini Egbuson and Juliet Ibrahim; Mohammed Yahaya, resident representative, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP); and Hon. Sunday Dare, Minister of Youth and Sports, were among the personalities at the launch of The Future Awards Africa 2019 which held at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

 The event, which took place on Monday, 26 August, 2019, also featured activities to commemorate this year’s International Youth Day.

 Currently in its 14th year, The Future Awards Africa seeks to recognize and reward excellence and service among young people between the ages of 18 and 31.

Please find pictures below:

Adebola Williams, Founding Partner, The Future Awards Africa; Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary General, United Nations and Hon. Sunday Dare, Minister of Youth and Sports Development reciting the national anthem at The Future Awards Africa 2019 launch in Abuja
Yemi Alade, Musician and Songwriter, Juliet Ibrahim, Nigerian Actress, Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary General United Nations at The Future Awards Africa 2019 launch in Abuja
Guests all smiles at the official unveil of The Future Awards Africa call for nominations at launch event in Abuja
Mr. Afolabi Imoukhuede, SSA to the President on Job creation and Youth Empowerment; Aisha Augie- Kuta, SSA to the Minister of Finance; Amina Mohammed, Deputy Secretary General, United Nations; Ms. Seun Omobo, SSA to the Honorable Minister of Foreign Affairs; Bukonla Adebakin, COO, The Future Project and Adebola Williams, Founding Partner, The Future Awards Africa at the official launch of TFAA 2019 in Abuja
