Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here’s a roundup of the best we saw today:

 

 

 

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo August 30, 2019

Here are the 10 ministers whose performance we are looking forward to

It’s more than a week since President Buhari installed a new ministerial cabinet that, up until then, took him a ...

Bernard Dayo August 30, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Funmi Iyanda’s ”Walking With Shadows” is the queer Nollywood movie we need right now

Queer cinema isn’t exactly dead in Nollywood, but we can admit that it’s nowhere near Hollywood’s churning content on LGBTQ ...

Op-Ed Editor August 29, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo August 29, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: The Nigerian government has reduced its visa fee for U.S. citizens

The Nigeria government has now approved the reduction of fee to be paid by U.S citizens entry into the country. ...

Op-Ed Editor August 28, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo August 28, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Inspired by the Ebola outbreak in Lagos, ”93 Days” is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video

The 2016 Steve Gukas movie 93 Days, which tells the story of the first Ebola outbreak in Lagos in 2014 ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail