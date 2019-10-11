Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their funny rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

If not because of this whole 14years ish, I’d really like to marry like 2 or 3 nice women. Monogamy is for the weak! They will cook, clean, take care of the kids, serve me food, call me lord, give me peace, wash my clothes, submit to me and still give me their salaries 😂😂😂 — Glory Osei (@glory_osei) October 11, 2019

Vector hit us with the groundbreaking discovery that M.I. is short, yet again. Woah. — Nux (@neo_savvy) October 11, 2019

Your president can still find love but you are single. — T (@nnay_eeeee) October 11, 2019

Breaking up with a girl that always ask for money is like being released by kidnappers 😹😹😹 — Tosin🇳🇬🙎🏾‍♂️ (@Ohloowatoscene) October 11, 2019